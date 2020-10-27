iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Display

Galaxy S21 to match a Samsung Blade display to the 'blade' bezel

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Oct 27, 2020, 3:35 AM

With great Blade Bezel comes great Blade Display, or something in that nature that Samsung is teasing us with on the runup to the Galaxy S21 series announcement in late January. After being granted a trademark for the Blade Bezel name, the folks from LetsGoDigital have unearthed that now Samsung filed for and got approved to trademark the Blade Display phrase.

What does that all that Blade stuff mean, though? Well, we can speculate it has something to do with the leaked new Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra design that blends the side frame with the camera island.

At the front, Samsung is reportedly preparing the Great Chin Massacre, shaving off the bottom bezel as much as it can, to the tune of mere 2mm width. In order to achieve a uniform look all around the display frame, however, it has allegedly thickened the side bezels a bit to the same width, making the S21 ever slightly wider - 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 8mm dimensions, against the S20's 151.7mm x 69.1mm x 7.9mm. 

Nothing beats uniform bezel width in an "all-screen" Infinity-O Samsung design when it comes to aesthetics, though, and we can't wait to see the new front and rear Galaxy S-series design in the flesh.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

