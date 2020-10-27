Galaxy S21 to match a Samsung Blade display to the 'blade' bezel









What does that all that Blade stuff mean, though? Well, we can speculate it has something to do with the leaked new Galaxy S21 S21+ and S21 Ultra design that blends the side frame with the camera island.





At the front, Samsung is reportedly preparing the Great Chin Massacre, shaving off the bottom bezel as much as it can, to the tune of mere 2mm width. In order to achieve a uniform look all around the display frame, however, it has allegedly thickened the side bezels a bit to the same width, making the S21 ever slightly wider - 151.7mm x 71.2mm x 8mm dimensions, against the S20's 151.7mm x 69.1mm x 7.9mm.





Nothing beats uniform bezel width in an "all-screen" Infinity-O Samsung design when it comes to aesthetics, though, and we can't wait to see the new front and rear Galaxy S-series design in the flesh.



