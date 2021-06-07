OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now exclusively available via Instagram

June is a very special month for OnePlus. The Chinese company is about to introduce is next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and is now launching an exquisite version of its smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.
The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been specifically designed for the European market and it's only available for purchase via Instagram. Sales of the smartwatch are open to any resident in the EU where OnePlus website is shipping, but you must follow the rules that will be given during the competition that kicks off today, June 7.
OnePlus is hosting an Invide Code hunt on Instagram on June 7, and only those who win an invite code will be able to buy the smartwatch immediately, before anyone else. Then, on June 17, for just one hour, OnePlus will hide the link to buy the smartwatch on its Instagram page, so users will have to find it fast if they wish to purchase the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.
The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has the same technical specification as the regular model, including a battery that offer up to 14 days of life and 5 ATM+IP68 water resistance. However, this is the first-ever smartwatch that makes use of Cobalt Alloy in its mid-frame, a very rare material that's typically used in the finest Swiss watches.
On top of that, the watch face is crafted using specially-treated sapphire glass with a Mohs rating of 9 (10 being the hardest to scratch). So, if you're looking for a luxury smartwatch, then you'll have to start hunting those invite codes on OnePlus' Instagram pages (Europe only).