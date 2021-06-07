$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Official Wearables OnePlus

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now exclusively available via Instagram

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 07, 2021, 5:35 AM
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now exclusively available via Instagram
June is a very special month for OnePlus. The Chinese company is about to introduce is next mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and is now launching an exquisite version of its smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been specifically designed for the European market and it's only available for purchase via Instagram. Sales of the smartwatch are open to any resident in the EU where OnePlus website is shipping, but you must follow the rules that will be given during the competition that kicks off today, June 7.

OnePlus is hosting an Invide Code hunt on Instagram on June 7, and only those who win an invite code will be able to buy the smartwatch immediately, before anyone else. Then, on June 17, for just one hour, OnePlus will hide the link to buy the smartwatch on its Instagram page, so users will have to find it fast if they wish to purchase the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has the same technical specification as the regular model, including a battery that offer up to 14 days of life and 5 ATM+IP68 water resistance. However, this is the first-ever smartwatch that makes use of Cobalt Alloy in its mid-frame, a very rare material that's typically used in the finest Swiss watches.

On top of that, the watch face is crafted using specially-treated sapphire glass with a Mohs rating of 9 (10 being the hardest to scratch). So, if you're looking for a luxury smartwatch, then you'll have to start hunting those invite codes on OnePlus' Instagram pages (Europe only).

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
The understated RedMagic 6R gaming phone is coming to Europe and US
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google will use Samsung displays for its foldable phone; Production starts in October
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Apple execs Memoji-fy their avatars ahead of WWDC 2021
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple Music holding 'special event' straight after WWDC 2021 keynote
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
by Victor Hristov,  0
WWDC 2021: here is everything we expect to see
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless