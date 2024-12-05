OnePlus Watch 3 appears on FCC, hinting OnePlus is about to outdo itself in one key area
OnePlus Watch 2. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Last month, there was chatter about OnePlus possibly dropping its next smartwatch along with the OnePlus 13 during its global launch, which is expected next month. Now, that rumor's looking even more legit, as the OnePlus Watch 3 just popped up online with some key specs.
The next OnePlus smartwatch might come with an even bigger battery
A new OnePlus device with the model number OPWWE251 has surfaced on the FCC listing, labeled under the Watch category, hinting that it's the OnePlus Watch 3. The listing reveals the smartwatch's dimensions, which are nearly identical to the current model: 46.6 x 47.6 x 11.75 mm. For comparison, the OnePlus Watch 2 measures 47 x 46.6 x 12.1 mm, featuring a 1.43-inch display.
The OnePlus Watch 3 on the FCC listing.
What really grabs my attention in this leak is the battery details. According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 3 will feature a 631 mAh rated battery/648 mAh typical capacity. That's a solid upgrade from the Watch 2's 500 mAh battery, which already makes it one of the top performers in battery life for smartwatches.
With its dual-architecture system and hefty battery, the Watch 2 can last about three days in Smart Mode – possibly four if you're careful – and up to 12 days in Power Save mode. With an even larger battery on the Watch 3, we could see those numbers climb even higher.
Wonder what a dual-architecture system is? The OnePlus Watch 2 features a unique dual-chipset, dual-OS design. It runs Google's Wear OS on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen chip, while OnePlus' own RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) operates on the power-efficient BES2700 chip. Core smartwatch tasks, like the always-on display, are handled by the low-power chip, while more demanding functions, like navigation, are taken care of by the performance-focused chip and OS combo.
Moving on. According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 3 will support:
- Bluetooth (BR+EDR+BLE)
- GNSS
- NFC
- both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi
Beyond that, there's not much else confirmed. That said, it's pretty likely the smartwatch will stick with Google's Wear OS, just like previous models. It might also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear W5 SoC, which powered its predecessor.
The upcoming OnePlus smartwatch is expected to keep the premium build quality that made the previous model so popular. After learning from its missteps with the first-gen watch, OnePlus delivered a solid upgrade with the second generation, and now the bar is set even higher. Based on the FCC listing, especially the battery specs, it looks like the company is on track to outdo itself once again.
That said, I really hope OnePlus has tackled some lingering issues from the second-gen model. For instance, the way switching between power modes requires a full restart is more frustrating than it should be. Hopefully, this is one quirk they've left behind in the new watch.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: