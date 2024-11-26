OnePlus Watch 3 could launch alongside OnePlus 13 globally
OnePlus Watch 2. | Image credit – PhoneArena
After a three-year hiatus from the smartwatch scene, OnePlus made a strong return this year with the OnePlus Watch 2, known for its impressive battery life and super-fast charging. The company also launched the more affordable Watch 2R. Now, it looks like it is preparing to unveil yet another smartwatch in the near future.
Reliable leaker Yogesh Brar claims that OnePlus is preparing to roll out the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus Watch 3 in global markets.
OnePlus 13— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 25, 2024
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus Watch 3
These are the upcoming products scheduled to launch soon in Global markets.
The OnePlus 13 is expected to hit global markets in early 2025. Alongside it, the OnePlus 13R is likely to make its debut, following OnePlus' usual strategy of launching the R-series affordable flagship alongside the main model, much like the OnePlus 12 and 12R launched together. Along for the ride could be the OnePlus Watch 3.
As for the OnePlus Watch 3, we don’t have any solid information yet. However, it’s a safe bet that it will run on Google’s Wear OS, just like the earlier models. While we can only speculate, the next-gen smartwatch is likely to maintain the impressive battery life and premium build quality that made its predecessor a hit.
The dual-chip setup could also make a return, potentially with upgrades to either the main chip or the co-processor. OnePlus might even address user feedback by offering a smaller size this time around, as the 47mm design of the Watch 2 felt too large and heavy for some people.
The OnePlus Watch 2 arrived in February 2024, right after the flagship phones hit the market in January, so we weren't expecting the next generation of wearables to launch alongside the phones. That said, I think it wouldn’t be out of character for OnePlus to unveil multiple products at once, as this is a common move in the tech world.
As for the OnePlus Watch 3, we don’t have any solid information yet. However, it’s a safe bet that it will run on Google’s Wear OS, just like the earlier models. While we can only speculate, the next-gen smartwatch is likely to maintain the impressive battery life and premium build quality that made its predecessor a hit.
The dual-chip setup could also make a return, potentially with upgrades to either the main chip or the co-processor. OnePlus might even address user feedback by offering a smaller size this time around, as the 47mm design of the Watch 2 felt too large and heavy for some people.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: