OnePlus Watch 3 could launch alongside OnePlus 13 globally

OnePlus Watch 2. | Image credit – PhoneArena

OnePlus 13

Theis expected to hit global markets in early 2025. Alongside it, the OnePlus 13R is likely to make its debut, following OnePlus' usual strategy of launching the R-series affordable flagship alongside the main model, much like the OnePlus 12 and 12R launched together. Along for the ride could be the OnePlus Watch 3.The OnePlus Watch 2 arrived in February 2024, right after the flagship phones hit the market in January, so we weren't expecting the next generation of wearables to launch alongside the phones. That said, I think it wouldn’t be out of character for OnePlus to unveil multiple products at once, as this is a common move in the tech world.As for the OnePlus Watch 3, we don’t have any solid information yet. However, it’s a safe bet that it will run on Google’s Wear OS, just like the earlier models. While we can only speculate, the next-gen smartwatch is likely to maintain the impressive battery life and premium build quality that made its predecessor a hit.The dual-chip setup could also make a return, potentially with upgrades to either the main chip or the co-processor. OnePlus might even address user feedback by offering a smaller size this time around, as the 47mm design of the Watch 2 felt too large and heavy for some people.