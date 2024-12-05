Tipster claims OnePlus has another tablet in development, first details leak
Oppo Pad 3 | Image credits: OppoOnePlus is no longer one of rookies in the tablet industry. The Chinese company has already launched four tablets and is rumored to work on a fifth that will feature mid-range specs.
The upcoming tablet doesn’t have a name yet since it’s still in development, but the first details about its hardware have already been leaked courtesy to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station.
First off, the unannounced OnePlus tablet is said to pack a Dimensity 8350 processor, one of the newest MediaTek chipsets, and the same that powers the Oppo Pad 3.
In fact, there’s a high chance that the next OnePlus tablet will be just a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad 3, the world’s first tablet powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset.
According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming OnePlus tablet sports a 11.6-inch display with 2000 x 2800 pixels resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Also, the slate should pack an 8-megapixel main camera and a secondary 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The unannounced OnePlus tablet should be powered by a 9,520 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Unsurprisingly, these are the exact specs of the Oppo Pad 3, so this is probably going to be the OnePlus Pad 3.
Oppo Pad 3 | Image credits: Oppo
Unfortunately, this feels like a slight downgrade compared to the previous OnePlus tablets. The OnePlus 2 is powered by a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and sports a larger 12.1-inch display with 2120 x 3000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate and 900 nits peak brightness.
Even the main 13-megapixel camera is slightly better than the upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 (or whatever its name). On the bright side, this is likely to be more affordable than the previous OnePlus tablets.
The cheapest version of Oppo Pad 3 is available in China for €275 / $290, while the most expensive model costs €400 / $430. The next OnePlus tablet will probably be priced similarly since it will feature the same specs.
