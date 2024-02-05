The fantastic OnePlus Pad receives a generous price cut at these retailers

Get the OnePlus Pad and save $80 at OnePlus.com

The official OnePlus store has launched a tempting sale on the company's first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Right now, you can get the slate with an ultraportable form factor at $80 off. What's more, trade-ins help you unlock extra savings. As if that's not enough, the official store is giving you a OnePlus Folio Case Green as a gift. Additionally, you can bundle up and save 50% on various tablet accessories and more.