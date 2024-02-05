The fantastic OnePlus Pad receives a generous price cut at these retailers
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that OnePlus doesn’t just make great phones? That’s right, the company’s first-ever tablet, released last year, has a lot to offer to the casual Android user. If you’re an Android user yourself and are currently seeking a new tablet, we’ve got some great news to share – the OnePlus Pad is now generously discounted at the official store and Amazon.
With its unusual aspect ratio of 7:5, gorgeous metal build, splendid 11.61-inch display with 2800x2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates, snappy software, and reasonably good performance, this is all the tablet you need! The device doesn’t just sport an elegant metal design but is also super thin and lightweight, weighing just 552g.
OnePlus cut no corners in the audio department. So, this bad boy features four Dolby-Atmos-enhanced speakers for a cinematic audio experience. As for its performance, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset humming under the OnePlus Pad hood. This processor may not be quite on par with the best in class, but it’s still great for the slate’s price range.
The OnePlus Pad also offers plenty of battery life with its 9,510mAh battery capacity. According to its manufacturer, the device can last over 12 hours of video streaming. As is customary with OnePlus, you also get blazing-fast charging speeds of 67W, helping you juice up your slate in about an hour when the battery dies.
At the price of just under $400, this Android tablet indeed has a lot to offer. It may easily replace your Galaxy Tab S8, and it’s absolutely worth your consideration right now.
Both stores are letting you save $80 on one of the best Android tablets, but OnePlus is also giving you the OnePlus Folio Case Green, worth $40, as a gift. Moreover, if you can trade in an eligible device in good condition, you can unlock extra savings.
With its unusual aspect ratio of 7:5, gorgeous metal build, splendid 11.61-inch display with 2800x2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates, snappy software, and reasonably good performance, this is all the tablet you need! The device doesn’t just sport an elegant metal design but is also super thin and lightweight, weighing just 552g.
It has the whole shebang, too – a magnetically attachable keyboard and a stylus pen, giving you a complete laptop replacement. Keep in mind that neither of these accessories arrives in the box, so you’d have to cough up some extra money to complete your ecosystem.
OnePlus cut no corners in the audio department. So, this bad boy features four Dolby-Atmos-enhanced speakers for a cinematic audio experience. As for its performance, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset humming under the OnePlus Pad hood. This processor may not be quite on par with the best in class, but it’s still great for the slate’s price range.
The OnePlus Pad also offers plenty of battery life with its 9,510mAh battery capacity. According to its manufacturer, the device can last over 12 hours of video streaming. As is customary with OnePlus, you also get blazing-fast charging speeds of 67W, helping you juice up your slate in about an hour when the battery dies.
At the price of just under $400, this Android tablet indeed has a lot to offer. It may easily replace your Galaxy Tab S8, and it’s absolutely worth your consideration right now.
Things that are NOT allowed: