The fantastic OnePlus Pad receives a generous price cut at these retailers

Alternatively, you can get your new OnePlus Pad directly at Amazon, and you'll save $80 in the process. The slate features an 11.61-inch 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, and a 9,510mAh battery. With its unusual aspect ratio of 7:5 and its four Dolby Atmos speakers, this tablet gives you way more bang for your buck at $80 off! Don't miss out on this exciting offer and take advantage right away.

The official OnePlus store has launched a tempting sale on the company's first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Right now, you can get the slate with an ultraportable form factor at $80 off. What's more, trade-ins help you unlock extra savings. As if that's not enough, the official store is giving you a OnePlus Folio Case Green as a gift. Additionally, you can bundle up and save 50% on various tablet accessories and more.

With its unusual aspect ratio of 7:5, gorgeous metal build, splendid 11.61-inch display with 2800x2000 resolution and 144Hz refresh rates, snappy software, and reasonably good performance, this is all the tablet you need! The device doesn’t just sport an elegant metal design but is also super thin and lightweight, weighing just 552g.It has the whole shebang, too – a magnetically attachable keyboard and a stylus pen, giving you a complete laptop replacement. Keep in mind that neither of these accessories arrives in the box, so you’d have to cough up some extra money to complete your ecosystem.OnePlus cut no corners in the audio department. So, this bad boy features four Dolby-Atmos-enhanced speakers for a cinematic audio experience. As for its performance, you get the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset humming under the OnePlus Pad hood. This processor may not be quite on par with the best in class, but it’s still great for the slate’s price range.The OnePlus Pad also offers plenty of battery life with its 9,510mAh battery capacity. According to its manufacturer, the device can last over 12 hours of video streaming. As is customary with OnePlus, you also get blazing-fast charging speeds of 67W, helping you juice up your slate in about an hour when the battery dies.At the price of just under $400, thisindeed has a lot to offer. It may easily replace your Galaxy Tab S8 , and it’s absolutely worth your consideration right now.