OnePlus, Oppo partnership with Hasselblad is rumored to be near an end. What does this mean for your photos?

Check out a couple of samples from our OnePlus 11 review:

We have beautiful colors with a good contrast-y look, but still balanced and keeping it real.





OnePlus itself says that the collaboration with Hasselblad is mainly focused on color calibration (via XDA-Developers ). And, we can quite clearly see the OnePlus 11 and 12 bring beautiful and natural colors to the table.





The Oppo Find X7 Ultra is another recent example showcasing the collab. The main focus of the partnership here is the Hasselblad portrait mode, which ensures cinematic bokeh effect with gorgeous depth and details.







Huawei and Leica divorce: what happens after

In 2016, Huawei started collaborating with Leica for smartphone photography. Many of you have probably heard of the spectacular capabilities of Huawei Pro phones' cameras in recent years.









Еver since the partnership between the two companies started, Huawei phones became quite famous for their great camera abilities. The Huawei P50 Pro was the last phone with Leica branding for its cameras.







Leica and Huawei collaborated on designing lenses for the smartphones. But that's not all: sensors, ISP, and tuning were all aspects of smartphone camera design that the two companies collaborated on. Leica helped with fine-tuning and crafting the camera experience, as well as providing filters that mimic Leica's famous looks (via ZDNet ).





As you can see from the images above, the Huawei P60 Pro, which came after the Leica partnership was done, performs no worse than its predecessor in terms of camera quality. The images are really impressive and the camera is hardly challenged by any condition. We have accurate colors (even better than the slightly blue-ish tint we have on some of the P50 Pro samples), beautiful night shots, and realistic skin tones.





All in all: one is clear. The phones that came after the Leica partnership didn't suffer a blow in photo quality. You'd imagine Huawei is capable of learning from collaborating with the famous lens and optics manufacturer.

Although that's true that the partnership of Huawei and Leica lasted longer - 6 years - in comparison to the OnePlus/Hasselblad one (if the rumors turn out to be true though!), it's hard to imagine OnePlus learned nothing from this collaboration.





And, now, to the question...







Will there be doom and gloom after a possible end of the partnership with Hasselblad?





To put it directly: more likely than not, we're not going to see a photo-quality disaster unfold. OnePlus has got the hang of how to do cameras, and the fact that Hasselblad is mainly helping with color calibration and portrait mode (alongside some filters) cannot be ignored.

It's very likely that OnePlus and Oppo learned a couple of things about colors while working with Hasselblad as well. It's also important to note that even before the partnership, OnePlus and Oppo phones weren't exactly terrible with colors either.







Here's a comparison from the now so-distant 2020 and the flagship phones available at the time with the OnePlus 8:

