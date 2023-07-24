OnePlus Open might have the same aspect ratio as the Oppo Find N2
One of the few remaining brands not to have a representative in the foldables category, OnePlus is expected to change that once and for all. Meet the OnePlus Open, which promises to be quite the flagship, at least on paper. With a rumored triple camera setup, 16GB RAM, and a 4,800mAh battery, it surely appears to be a well-built and unique phone. Talking about uniqueness, there’s one thing the upcoming flagship could borrow from another device. We’re talking about the phone’s aspect ratio, which could be the same as that of Oppo Find N2.
As with every highly-expected device, this one sparks a lot of rumors and gossip online. Max Jambor is one of the people who sometimes discuss OnePlus Open on Twitter. But he’s not just any tech enthusiast but an established OnePlus tipster who’s become known for making correct predictions about upcoming OnePlus devices.
So... OnePlus Open!— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 21, 2023
Is it any good? yes
Can it compete with others? yes
Does it look good? yes, if you like big cams
Periscope cam? Yesssssssssss (3x)
Form factor? Like OPPO Find N2
Launch? August 29.
Colors? Black&Green
Price? (for now)
What else?
In his latest tweet, highlighted by GSMArena, Jambor summarized most of the specs of the OnePlus folding flagship. However, he added one tiny detail that wasn’t publicly known before. Namely, he speculates that the smartphone could have the same form factor (which he later clarified to mean “aspect ratio”) as the Oppo Find N2. The Oppo Find N2’s folding screen has an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, considerably bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 6:5 aspect ratio.
Whether or not this info is true or not remains to be seen. But we might not have to wait too long if Jambor’s earlier tweet is correct. In it, the tipster also suggests a possible date for the unveiling of the OnePlus Open, backing Smartprix’s prediction that the new phone would come out on August 29.
