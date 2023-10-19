OnePlus Open colors: all the official hues

OnePlus Open use code ARENA50 for $50 off $200 OFF when you trade in ANY phone in ANY condition. Use code ARENA50 to get an extra $50 off! OnePlus Open, 512 GB storage, Emerald Dusk or Voyager Black. $250 off (15%) Trade-in $1449 99 $1699 99 Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Open

What colors is the OnePlus Open available in?

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

Emerald Dusk

Voyager Black

OnePlus Open colors: here are the official hues

OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk





OnePlus Open in Voyager Black





OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open: two rather standard OnePlus colors, but what a look!

foldable phone

As usual with OnePlus, the company has put some thought into the looks and colors of the phone. Thecomes with two color options: Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The two colors are nothing surprising for the company, but that's the point: the phone rocks a recognizable OnePlus look. Now, let's talk about the colors in a bit more detail to help you choose which one to go for.The beautifulcomes in two colors: Emerald Dusk, which is a deep green color, and Voyager Black, a sophisticated all-black look.Officialcolors:The Emerald Dusk color option is the green hue that the foldable is available in. Sporting an enticing name and look, this color option is ideal for people who want to think outside the box (of course, on top of that we're talking about a foldable here, so pretty eye-catching nonetheless). It's a beautiful green shade, and the frame of the phone is painted in a matching green hue. The finish is the recognizable matte frosted look rocked by other OnePlus flagships.The camera island on the back stands out more in the Emerald Dusk option, given the fact the island itself is painted in black. It's a statement, alright.What can we do without a black color option? Black is a classic, and the look of the black and sleekis ideal for anyone who'd go for a more professional look. The camera island blends beautifully with the deep black back of the foldable. And on top of that, you got no worries about fingerprint smudges - the back is textured and the black is vegan leather, so it will look stylish no matter what.Understandably, we have the frame of the phone matching the black, and the OnePlus logo complements the look, painted in a silvery hue. This phone color option is not dramatic, but it's definitely polished and sophisticated.The phone is a looker, for sure. Not only is it a foldable, and with that, it will attract attention, but it also comes with that big camera island that just screams photography prowess. The foldable is ready to take on themarket and hopefully, it's as good in real life as it looks like, and performs as well as one would expect from its specs on paper.As for the colors, they aren't anything we haven't seen from OnePlus. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Brand consistency is great, and we're having that: you'd certainly know that's a OnePlus phone if you saw one on the street. All in all, the two colors are as usual polished and premium.