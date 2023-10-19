OnePlus Open colors: all the official hues

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

OnePlus Open colors
The OnePlus Open, the company's first foldable phone is now here to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The phone comes with an exceptional and eye-catching design, with a promising camera and specced-up internals. The foldable has now been announced after months of leaking and teasing.

As usual with OnePlus, the company has put some thought into the looks and colors of the phone. The OnePlus Open comes with two color options: Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The two colors are nothing surprising for the company, but that's the point: the phone rocks a recognizable OnePlus look. Now, let's talk about the colors in a bit more detail to help you choose which one to go for.

What colors is the OnePlus Open available in?


The beautiful OnePlus Open comes in two colors: Emerald Dusk, which is a deep green color, and Voyager Black, a sophisticated all-black look.

Official OnePlus Open colors:
  • Emerald Dusk
  • Voyager Black

OnePlus Open colors: here are the official hues


OnePlus Open in Emerald Dusk



The Emerald Dusk color option is the green hue that the foldable is available in. Sporting an enticing name and look, this color option is ideal for people who want to think outside the box (of course, on top of that we're talking about a foldable here, so pretty eye-catching nonetheless). It's a beautiful green shade, and the frame of the phone is painted in a matching green hue. The finish is the recognizable matte frosted look rocked by other OnePlus flagships.

The camera island on the back stands out more in the Emerald Dusk option, given the fact the island itself is painted in black. It's a statement, alright.

OnePlus Open in Voyager Black



What can we do without a black color option? Black is a classic, and the look of the black and sleek OnePlus Open is ideal for anyone who'd go for a more professional look. The camera island blends beautifully with the deep black back of the foldable. And on top of that, you got no worries about fingerprint smudges - the back is textured and the black is vegan leather, so it will look stylish no matter what.

Understandably, we have the frame of the phone matching the black, and the OnePlus logo complements the look, painted in a silvery hue. This phone color option is not dramatic, but it's definitely polished and sophisticated.

OnePlus Open: two rather standard OnePlus colors, but what a look!


The phone is a looker, for sure. Not only is it a foldable, and with that, it will attract attention, but it also comes with that big camera island that just screams photography prowess. The foldable is ready to take on the foldable phone market and hopefully, it's as good in real life as it looks like, and performs as well as one would expect from its specs on paper.

As for the colors, they aren't anything we haven't seen from OnePlus. However, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Brand consistency is great, and we're having that: you'd certainly know that's a OnePlus phone if you saw one on the street. All in all, the two colors are as usual polished and premium.
