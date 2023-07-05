OnePlus Nord 3 is official: 6.7-inch 120Hz display, 50MP camera, 5,000 mAh super fast charging battery

OnePlus Nord 3 display and design

As we expected, the Nord 3 boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it particularly appealing to gamers. Its slim display borders and sleek rounded edges give it a premium flagship look. The phone is available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colors, featuring Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and Dragontrail Glass on the front for scratch protection. As we expected, the Nord 3 boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it particularly appealing to gamers. Its slim display borders and sleek rounded edges give it a premium flagship look. The phone is available in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colors, featuring Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and Dragontrail Glass on the front for scratch protection.









One of the OnePlus phones' signature features is the OnePlus Alert Slider, and the Nord 3 has it, located on the side of the device. This handy slider allows for easy control of volume and notifications, similar to the ring/silent switch on iPhones.

OnePlus Nord 3 camera specs



Moving on to the camera setup, the rumored specifications have proven true. The Nord 3 is equipped with three rear cameras: a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, the same one used in the flagship OnePlus 11 phone, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro cam. For selfies, there's a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone also supports ultra-smooth optical image stabilization (OIS) which is great for taking photos on the move or in low-light situations and it can shoot video in 4k at 60fps. OnePlus Nord 3 performance and software

The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9000, whose performance is closer to that of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset used in flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Motorola Razr Plus, rather than to chipsets used in other mid-range phones. This powerful chipset combined with the flat display makes the Nord 3 an excellent choice for gaming and productivity.





And if you wonder if the Nord 3 is going to burn your hands while playing, the answer is no. The phone has a VC cooling system that captures the heat and turns it into a vaper, and then the vaper passes through a cooling chamber that dissipates the heat.







Out of the box, the OnePlus Nord 3 runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1. It also includes NFC for convenient on-the-go payments and an IR remote, which can be used with Android or Google TV. The phone is guaranteed to receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.



With the release of the OnePlus Nord 3, the Chinese company has significantly upped its game in the mid-range phone market. The device boasts a substantial 5,000mAh battery and supports incredibly fast 80W charging. In fact, it can be fully charged in just 30 minutes, a feature that caters to our busy and sometimes chaotic lifestyles.





The OnePlus Nord 3 does not have wireless charging, which is no surprise. In order to create a mid-range phone that still falls into the higher-end category, wireless charging is one of the features the company decided to leave out.









The new OnePlus Nord 3 might be one of the best mid-range phones this year. For now, it is available in India and almost all European countries, except the UK and Germany. OnePlus Nord 3 is also not available in the US.

As we expected, OnePlus launched its latest phone from the Nord series today. The OnePlus will be available in most European countries for pre-order from July 5th and for open sale from July 12. The price for the 8GB/128GB is €449, and for the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is €499 but only for a limited time until the end of July. After the end of the month, the price of the OnePlus Nord 3 16GB/256GB will increase to €549.