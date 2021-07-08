OnePlus does an “oopsie” and promotes Samsung’s S-Pen on Twitter

OnePlus does an “oopsie” and promotes Samsung’s S-Pen on Twitter0
This time, the spotlight was on the Twitter account for OnePlus India, and it raised the bar for all promotion mishaps. It tweeted about the S-Pen that comes with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The tweet was quite enthusiastic, claiming that the S-Pen is the “weapon of choice” in the smartphone world.
The tweet was probably accidentally posted by the marketing agency hired for OnePlus India’s social media accounts. That agency was likely also involved in the promotion of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and had some leftover material that got mixed up with their post schedule.
On a slightly different note, OnePlus recently shared an official statement, publicly addressing the throttling issue with the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The explanation for OxygenOS throttling the processor in popular apps amounts to battery and heat management, both of which were issues reported by many users.