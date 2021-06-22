Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver

Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver0
The original Flagship Killer is still in use
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo (via Android Headlines) that over 300 people are still actively using the OnePlus One. That’s not a huge number considering there are probably millions of people using other products from 2014, like Apple’s iPhone 6.
Nowadays, OnePlus sells millions of smartphones each year including high-end devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and budget 5G phones like the Nord N200 5G, which was recently released on T-Mobile.
OnePlus’ sales numbers are expected to grow over the coming years too, especially after the recent merger with Oppo which will see the two brands share everything from R&D teams to software departments.