$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android OnePlus

Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 22, 2021, 11:31 AM
0
Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver
The OnePlus One was announced in 2014 as the first smartphone from the ‘Never Settle’ brand and seven years on it turns out there are still some people using the device as their daily driver.

The original Flagship Killer is still in use


OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo (via Android Headlines) that over 300 people are still actively using the OnePlus One. That’s not a huge number considering there are probably millions of people using other products from 2014, like Apple’s iPhone 6.

Nevertheless, it’s impressive when you consider the fact that the original Flagship Killer was not widely available — customers needed an invite to get their hands on one of the units.

Nowadays, OnePlus sells millions of smartphones each year including high-end devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and budget 5G phones like the Nord N200 5G, which was recently released on T-Mobile.

OnePlus’ sales numbers are expected to grow over the coming years too, especially after the recent merger with Oppo which will see the two brands share everything from R&D teams to software departments.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

$351 off (28%)
$899
$1249 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8

$350 off (50%)
$349
$699
Buy at Amazon
Discover more deals

Related phones

One
OnePlus One View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.6

User Score:

9.1
$460 Newegg
  • OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow CyanogenMod UI
  • Display 5.5 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB,
  • Battery 3100 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

How could Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How could Samsung cut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 prices but add new features?
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
by Joshua Swingle,  0
iPhone 13 predicted to skip 1TB model, keep current prices
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
by Martin Filipov,  1
Is Touch ID coming back on the iPhone 13? Many wish so
Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed to Q4 2021
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Galaxy S21 FE reportedly delayed to Q4 2021
Weird, funny, and useless item deals found on Amazon Prime Day 2021
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Weird, funny, and useless item deals found on Amazon Prime Day 2021
The EU is investigating Google for antitrust violations in ad tech
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The EU is investigating Google for antitrust violations in ad tech
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless