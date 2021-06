Over 300 people still use the OnePlus One as their daily driver

The original Flagship Killer is still in use

The OnePlus One was announced in 2014 as the first smartphone from the ‘Never Settle’ brand and seven years on it turns out there are still some people using the device as their daily driver.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo (via) that over 300 people are still actively using the OnePlus One. That’s not a huge number considering there are probably millions of people using other products from 2014, like Apple’s iPhone 6 Nevertheless, it’s impressive when you consider the fact that the original Flagship Killer was not widely available — customers needed an invite to get their hands on one of the units.Nowadays, OnePlus sells millions of smartphones each year including high-end devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and budget 5G phones like the Nord N200 5G, which was recently released on T-Mobile OnePlus’ sales numbers are expected to grow over the coming years too, especially after the recent merger with Oppo which will see the two brands share everything from R&D teams to software departments.