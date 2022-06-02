OnePlus Nord latest update fixes many issues, adds loads of new features
OnePlus is keeping customers on their toes with timely updates meant to further improve user experience or simply address some of the most annoying issues. Basically, not a week goes by without one of OnePlus’ smartphones receiving a new update. And judging by the change list, these are pretty important updates that many users are expecting since they’re fixing pesky bugs.
Dubbed OxygenOS 12 F.12, the latest OnePlus Nord update fixes many issues with the mid-range phone, but also adds a bucketload of new features. Below is the full list of changes, but keep in mind that some of them are only available for the specific version of the phone.
In the last week or so, OnePlus has been focusing more on the Nord series. After the Nord 2 5G has reportedly received its long-awaited Android 12 update, the original Nord is now getting some love too. A pretty big update is now hitting OnePlus Nord units in India, but customers in other regions should receive it quite soon too.
Dubbed OxygenOS 12 F.12, the latest OnePlus Nord update fixes many issues with the mid-range phone, but also adds a bucketload of new features. Below is the full list of changes, but keep in mind that some of them are only available for the specific version of the phone.
System
- [Added] Smart Battery Engine, a feature that prolongs your battery life based on smart algorithms and biomimetic self-restoration technology
- [Optimized] desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- [Fixed] the issue that sound plays abnormally
- [Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start "OK Google" with voice
- [Fixed] the issue that Safe Mode popup displayed abnormally in certain scenarios
- [Fixed] the issue that Camera displayed abnormally and crashed
- [Fixed] the issue that the charging icon displayed abnormally
- [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05
Dark mode
- [Supported] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
Shelf
- [Added] new additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
Work Life Balance
- [Added] WorkLife Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Supported] automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
Gallery
- [Supported] switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Canvas AOD
- [Added] new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- [Added] multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- [Optimized] software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures
Games
Apart from releasing this comprehensive update, OnePlus is now asking Nord users to fill out a survey that will help its OxygenOS team to better understand their experience with this particular version of the operating system. If you want to share your feedback with the Chinese handset manufacturer, visit the community forums.
- [Added] HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- [Added] Voice effect preview to allow you to record your voice effect or check your voice effect in real-time
Apart from releasing this comprehensive update, OnePlus is now asking Nord users to fill out a survey that will help its OxygenOS team to better understand their experience with this particular version of the operating system. If you want to share your feedback with the Chinese handset manufacturer, visit the community forums.
Things that are NOT allowed: