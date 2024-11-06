Buyers' favorite OnePlus Nord N30 becomes an even easier purchase with this discount

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

There are a lot of budget phones on the market, and I mean a lot. However, it appears that the OnePlus Nord N30 has won buyers' hearts, as Amazon has sold more than 1,000 units in the past month. In addition, the phone boasts a 4.3-star rating (out of 5), which is quite good considering we're talking about an affordable device here.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Save $50 on Amazon!

You can save $50 on the OnePlus Nord N30 on Amazon and get one for just under $250. The phone boasts a capable Snapdragon 695 chipset, which delivers good performance and can handle day-to-day tasks with ease. In addition, it packs a beautiful 6.72-inch display and fast 50W wired charging. Don't hesitate and save today!
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N30 + free earbuds: Save $130!

OnePlus is also selling its budget phone at a lovely $50 discount. In addition, you can score a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro for free (a $79.99 value).
$130 off (34%) Gift
$249 99
$379 99
Buy at OnePlus


Obviously, people love the OnePlus Nord N30, but why? One buyer on Amazon shared that they like their new Nord N30 because of how well-built it feels. They also mentioned that the phone is "smooth and snappy," "charges very fast," and gets quite loud thanks to its volume boost feature. They even recommend it to those looking for a device with a premium feel for everyday tasks that doesn't break the bank.

Another shopper shared that they like the phone's "bright and large colorful screen" and that it charges "ridiculously fast." In fact, the charging speed is a favorite feature for many buyers who shared their opinions on Amazon. This is to be expected. After all, the OnePlus Nord N30 supports fast 50W wired charging, which allows it to reach 80% in just 30 minutes. It's rare for an affordable phone to boast such charging speeds, making the Nord N30 stand out from the crowd.

If you want to try the OnePlus Nord N30 and see what the whole fuss is about, both Amazon and OnePlus are selling it at a sweet $50 discount. OnePlus is even tossing in a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in Black as a freebie with your purchase. This way, you can score additional savings of $79.99. The only thing is that I don't know how long the offer will last. That's why I suggest you act fast and save on a new OnePlus Nord N30 now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

