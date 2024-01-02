Here's how you can get the outstanding OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger for a measly $99.99





Yes, the 6.72-inch Yes, the 6.72-inch Android 13 -based mid-ranger is quite possibly the closest thing you can get to a free mobile device right now, fetching an incredibly low $99.99 at Best Buy on one condition.

You didn't really think the retailer wouldn't ask you to jump through some hoops to slash that bad boy's $299.99 list price by two whole Benjamins, now, did you? Then again, as special requirements for these types of offers go, upfront carrier activation is certainly not that bad or inconvenient.





All you need to do is choose the right wireless service provider for you and remain committed to said operator for at least a few months before being allowed to take your unlocked handset wherever your heart desires.





The 5G-enabled Nord N30, mind you, is far from the best Android phone out there, packing a fairly modest Snapdragon 695 processor... if we compare it with what the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra have going for them in the same raw power department.





Of course, that's not really a fair comparison, and if we consider the heavily reduced $99.99 price point, the N30's specs on the whole are nothing short of impressive, including a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen, a large 5,000mAh battery with blazing fast 50W charging capabilities, an astounding 108MP primary camera accompanied by two largely useless 2MP shooters on the phone's back, and a more than respectable combination of 128GB internal storage space and 8GB RAM.





Don't want any strings attached to your next phone whatsoever? We're afraid you'll have to spend $249.99 on the unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 5G with no upfront carrier activation, which is obviously better than coughing up three full Benjamins although not exactly an irresistible bargain.

Has the recently concluded holiday shopping season left you with a big hole in your bank account... and an unsatisfied craving for new mobile tech stuff? While no one is going to just give you a phone for free to start the new year on a high note, Best Buy's latest (and greatest ever) deal on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G comes pretty darn close to that absolute dream.