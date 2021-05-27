OnePlus' next US-bound 5G phone will also be one of the cheapest
A more affordable version of the original OnePlus Nord is coming to Europe next month as the Nord CE 5G. But OnePlus hasn’t completely forgotten about its US customers, as CEO Pete Lau has confirmed.
The Nord N200 5G will help bring 5G to the masses
Talking to TechRadar ahead of next month’s event, Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus is working on a new budget smartphone — the Nord N200 5G — that’ll be released as an exclusive for the US and Canada.
The original Nord N100 retails at $179 in the US and the next model probably won’t be much pricier. Lau himself says the Nord N200 5G will be “one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in the North American market.”
The Nord N200 5G won’t be announced alongside the Nord CE 5G on June 10. Instead, it seems OnePlus is saving its next budget phone for an announcement further down the line, perhaps alongside the Nord 2.
A triple-camera setup, big battery, fingerprint scanner, and high refresh rate display seem like safe bets too. But at this point, there really isn’t much information, so we’ll have to wait patiently for the time being.