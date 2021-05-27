$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus 5G

OnePlus' next US-bound 5G phone will also be one of the cheapest

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 27, 2021, 8:18 AM
OnePlus' next US-bound 5G phone will also be one of the cheapest
A more affordable version of the original OnePlus Nord is coming to Europe next month as the Nord CE 5G. But OnePlus hasn’t completely forgotten about its US customers, as CEO Pete Lau has confirmed.

The Nord N200 5G will help bring 5G to the masses


Talking to TechRadar ahead of next month’s event, Pete Lau revealed that OnePlus is working on a new budget smartphone — the Nord N200 5G — that’ll be released as an exclusive for the US and Canada.

The Nord N100 made our best budget and affordable phones list when it hit shelves last year, and the next-generation model should also find a spot in our best budget 5G phones pick.

The original Nord N100 retails at $179 in the US and the next model probably won’t be much pricier. Lau himself says the Nord N200 5G will be “one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in the North American market.”

The Nord N200 5G won’t be announced alongside the Nord CE 5G on June 10. Instead, it seems OnePlus is saving its next budget phone for an announcement further down the line, perhaps alongside the Nord 2.

Feature-wise, not much is known about the product. But considering the target price point and presence of 5G, it’s almost guaranteed that OnePlus will opt for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 5G chipset.

A triple-camera setup, big battery, fingerprint scanner, and high refresh rate display seem like safe bets too. But at this point, there really isn’t much information, so we’ll have to wait patiently for the time being.

Hot phones

