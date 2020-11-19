OnePlus backtracks, says budget Nord N100 has 90Hz display after all
No mention was made of a super smooth Fluid Display when the Nord N100 was introduced last month. Most people assumed that it instead featured a 60Hz panel, something OnePlus eventually confirmed.
But as spotted by Android Authority, that isn’t the case. The publication purchased a unit for review in the United Kingdom and noticed a mysterious 90Hz refresh rate option inside the Settings app
When contacted about it, OnePlus retracted its original statement and confirmed that the Nord N100 is indeed equipped with a 90Hz display. However, it says the “actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations.”
The brand hasn’t revealed why it avoided advertising the feature, but its statement suggests it may have something to do with the chipset. After all, the £179 Nord N100, which is a rebranded Oppo A53, ships with the entry-level Snapdragon 460 inside.
Such a weak processor would probably struggle to maintain a 90Hz refresh rate at all times, so it’s possible OnePlus chose to advertise a 60Hz panel so that it could avoid complaints from users.