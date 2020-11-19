iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Android Display OnePlus

OnePlus backtracks, says budget Nord N100 has 90Hz display after all

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Nov 19, 2020, 4:02 AM
OnePlus backtracks, says budget Nord N100 has 90Hz display after all
In late 2019, it was announced that all future OnePlus devices would offer a high refresh rate screen. Twelve months on, the brand has broken that promise with the Nord N100, or at least that’s what we thought.

OnePlus now says the Nord N100 has a 90Hz display


No mention was made of a super smooth Fluid Display when the Nord N100 was introduced last month. Most people assumed that it instead featured a 60Hz panel, something OnePlus eventually confirmed.

But as spotted by Android Authority, that isn’t the case. The publication purchased a unit for review in the United Kingdom and noticed a mysterious 90Hz refresh rate option inside the Settings app

When contacted about it, OnePlus retracted its original statement and confirmed that the Nord N100 is indeed equipped with a 90Hz display. However, it says the “actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations.”

The brand hasn’t revealed why it avoided advertising the feature, but its statement suggests it may have something to do with the chipset. After all, the £179 Nord N100, which is a rebranded Oppo A53, ships with the entry-level Snapdragon 460 inside.

Such a weak processor would probably struggle to maintain a 90Hz refresh rate at all times, so it’s possible OnePlus chose to advertise a 60Hz panel so that it could avoid complaints from users.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Microsoft kicks off Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Google Store Black Friday deals revealed: Pixel 5 5G, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless