These might be the final specs of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 mid-ranger





If Steve H. is right... this time around , the spec sheet previously tipped for the "regular" OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will ultimately pertain to the phone's Lite variant. That includes a decent but far from impressive Snapdragon 695 processor, as well as a 6.7-inch LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, up to 256GB internal storage space paired with 8GB RAM, and a 108MP primary shooter accompanied by a duo of 2MP sensors on the back of the undoubtedly affordable handset.





The non-Lite Nord CE 3, meanwhile, is now expected to pack a Snapdragon 782 SoC that sounds like a major improvement over the MediaTek Dimensity 900 inside last year's Nord CE 2 . This is a relatively new upper mid-range Qualcomm chipset that can give the OnePlus Nord CE 3 a solid advantage over many of the best budget phones out there in terms of raw power.





Of course, the pricing information remains under wraps, which is hardly surprising for a device reportedly looking at a summer release. The rest of the newly rumored specifications are also pretty impressive for your run-of-the-mill Android mid-ranger, with a 6.72-inch 120Hz AMOLED display sounding like a big potential selling point at the right price and essentially the same going for the up to 12GB RAM and 256 gigs of maximum storage space.





As far as imaging capabilities are concerned, the Nord CE 3 doesn't exactly sound groundbreaking, packing a 50MP primary rear-facing shooter, 8MP secondary snapper, and 2MP tertiary lens, with the 5,000mAh battery likely to support blazing fast 80W charging.



