OnePlus Nord Buds 2 design gets revealed thanks to FCC listing

OnePlus Audio
Last August OnePlus released the OnePlus Nord Buds, which for the modest price of just $40 offered much in return and remained one of the best wireless budget earbuds. There is some possibility that we will see the next iteration of these awesome budget earbuds earlier in 2023, however, as the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have already been passing the usual certifications, with the latest one being the FCC.

Thanks to the FCC listing, we get to see the design of the Nord Buds 2, which doesn't seem to be too different compared to the predecessors. We also find out that the case comes with a 480mAh battery, while each of the earbuds has a 41mAh one inside. According to the manufacturer, together with the case these headphones should give the user a total of 36 hours of playtime without active noise cancellation (ANC), and 27 hours with ANC turned on. (via MySmartPrice)



Of course, a pair of earbuds would be useless if they did not deliver at least decent audio quality, and if the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and their 12.4mm dynamic audio drivers are anything like the first generation, then you should expect just that. Now, they probably won't blow you away by any stretch of the imagination, but for that price range, they should be one of the better options out there.

A few other quirks and features of OnePlus' next affordable earbuds include an IP55 rating for minimal dust and water resistance (so don't go around swimming with these things), as well as dual microphones and dedicated AI for background noise reduction during calls. And, naturally, users will also have control of what they are playing via the touch-sensitive stems, which they can also use to accept or reject incoming calls.

Keep in mind that an FCC listing, even though it can sometimes mean an official release date is approaching, does not always serve as an accurate sign of that, so we might end up getting the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 around the beginning of August this year too.
