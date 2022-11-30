OnePlus set to beat Google at its own game in 2023: longer software support on OnePlus phones
More and more people are keeping their phones for longer periods, delaying the moment when a new one has to be purchased. In turn, this has led customers to seek out phones that would last them for more than just 2 or even 3 years, which is something that has not gone unnoticed by the manufacturers making our pocket companions we take with us everywhere we go.
Gary Chen, OnePlus’ head of software products, stated that starting in 2023, the company will be supporting some of its newly released phones with 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches, just like Samsung (via AndroidCentral). Interestingly, that also means that OnePlus will surpass what Google offers, as Pixel phones get one year less for both security patches and major OS updates.
It is more difficult to determine whether the extra year of software support would trickle down to the mid-range and budget models of OnePlus as it is not specified anywhere at the moment. If that turns out to be the case, this news will carry even more weight than it already does. We might get to learn more during the company’s Open Ears Forum in New York City, set to take place on September 7, where Gary Chen will talk more about OxygenOS.
Mr. Chen does not specify which phone models exactly will be receiving this awesome upgrade, but it is safe to assume that it will affect mainly the flagship models, like the expected OnePlus 11, for example, which might have been recently certified.
