Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Save big on these OnePlus earbuds, now on sale at the OnePlus store

Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on these OnePlus earbuds, now on sale at the OnePlus store
If you need a great pair of wireless earbuds right now, we might be able to help you out. We found a fantastic deal on a couple of OnePlus earbuds models at the OnePlus store. For starters, the OnePlus Pro 2 are now some 27% off, diving below the $130 mark. If you’re on a tighter budget and still want to grab a bargain, you might want to consider the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come at 50% off their regular price of $79.99.

Are you a fan of mobile shopping? We know a lot of people are, and apparently, so does OnePlus. The merchant has thrown an additional deal on both models, allowing you to get an extra discount on top of what you already have by applying the app-exclusive coupon (STOREAPP20).

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: save up to 42% at the OnePlus store

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are available with a great 27% discount right now at the company store. Both the Arbor Green and the Obsidian Black color variants are available with a discount. If you wish to get an even better bargain on the pair, we suggest you shop via the OnePlus app. Adding the 'STOREAPP20' coupon code via the app gives you an additional discount, allowing you to get the pair for just $103.99.
$76 off (42%)
$103 99
$179 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus throws a deal on its OnePlus Buds Z2 as well

If you're on a limited budget but still wish to get a great pair of earbuds, we suggest you consider adding the OnePlus Buds Z2 to your tech collection. The budget earbuds are now even cheaper at the OnePlus store, sold at 50% off their price tag. And if you use the app-exclusive coupon (STOREAPP20), you can get an additional $8 discount on the earbuds.
$48 off (60%)
$31 99
$79 99
Buy at OnePlus

There’s one clarification we have to make, though. If you add the earbuds to your cart and apply the coupon without proceeding to finalize your purchase, you’ll lose the chance to use the code again.

Presuming that you’ve made up your mind on buying one of these earbuds via the app, you’d be pleased to know that the coupon slashes an additional $26 on the Pro version. The OnePlus Buds Z2, on the other hand, get $8 cheaper once you apply the code.

In other words, you can get your hands on a brand-new pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for as little as $103.99! By all means, we haven’t witnessed a better price for this incredible pair. And impressive they really are, for they even made it on our list of the best earbuds for phone calls.

The high-end OnePlus earbuds provide a hi-fi audio experience to meet most audiophiles’ requirements. They deliver a very loud sound with an enjoyably thumping bass. The earbuds also have Hybrid ANC and can last up to 25 hours with the charging case.

As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, they might come cheap, but they tick almost all the boxes! You get very decent ANC for their price and provide an OK listening experience that casual users should be happy with. Believe it or not, they even have water resistance! Sure, they don’t bear the Apple logo, but they provide incredible value for money, especially considering their current price.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Amazon still sells Microsoft’s powerhouse, the Surface Pro 9, at a lower price
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
Gboard is getting a glow up with its next update: here are some of the new features
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless