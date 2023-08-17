Save big on these OnePlus earbuds, now on sale at the OnePlus store
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you need a great pair of wireless earbuds right now, we might be able to help you out. We found a fantastic deal on a couple of OnePlus earbuds models at the OnePlus store. For starters, the OnePlus Pro 2 are now some 27% off, diving below the $130 mark. If you’re on a tighter budget and still want to grab a bargain, you might want to consider the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come at 50% off their regular price of $79.99.
There’s one clarification we have to make, though. If you add the earbuds to your cart and apply the coupon without proceeding to finalize your purchase, you’ll lose the chance to use the code again.
In other words, you can get your hands on a brand-new pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for as little as $103.99! By all means, we haven’t witnessed a better price for this incredible pair. And impressive they really are, for they even made it on our list of the best earbuds for phone calls.
The high-end OnePlus earbuds provide a hi-fi audio experience to meet most audiophiles’ requirements. They deliver a very loud sound with an enjoyably thumping bass. The earbuds also have Hybrid ANC and can last up to 25 hours with the charging case.
As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, they might come cheap, but they tick almost all the boxes! You get very decent ANC for their price and provide an OK listening experience that casual users should be happy with. Believe it or not, they even have water resistance! Sure, they don’t bear the Apple logo, but they provide incredible value for money, especially considering their current price.
Are you a fan of mobile shopping? We know a lot of people are, and apparently, so does OnePlus. The merchant has thrown an additional deal on both models, allowing you to get an extra discount on top of what you already have by applying the app-exclusive coupon (STOREAPP20).
There’s one clarification we have to make, though. If you add the earbuds to your cart and apply the coupon without proceeding to finalize your purchase, you’ll lose the chance to use the code again.
Presuming that you’ve made up your mind on buying one of these earbuds via the app, you’d be pleased to know that the coupon slashes an additional $26 on the Pro version. The OnePlus Buds Z2, on the other hand, get $8 cheaper once you apply the code.
In other words, you can get your hands on a brand-new pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for as little as $103.99! By all means, we haven’t witnessed a better price for this incredible pair. And impressive they really are, for they even made it on our list of the best earbuds for phone calls.
The high-end OnePlus earbuds provide a hi-fi audio experience to meet most audiophiles’ requirements. They deliver a very loud sound with an enjoyably thumping bass. The earbuds also have Hybrid ANC and can last up to 25 hours with the charging case.
As for the OnePlus Buds Z2, they might come cheap, but they tick almost all the boxes! You get very decent ANC for their price and provide an OK listening experience that casual users should be happy with. Believe it or not, they even have water resistance! Sure, they don’t bear the Apple logo, but they provide incredible value for money, especially considering their current price.
Things that are NOT allowed: