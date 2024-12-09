OnePlus combats green line issue with lifetime warranty and enhanced quality control

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus
Illustration of OnePlus' three-pronged approach to battling the green line issue
OnePlus is tackling the green line issue on AMOLED screens with a new program. This issue has been cropping up on phones from various brands, and OnePlus is taking a proactive approach to address it. Their "Green Line Worry-Free Solution" aims to prevent this problem and provide a safety net for users who experience it.

In their post announcing their "Green Line Worry-Free Solution" program, OnePlus explains the green line issue isn't caused by a single factor but a combination of things. To prevent it, they're enhancing the way they build their AMOLED screens by adding a special layer that helps keep moisture and oxygen out, which should increase the lifespan of their displays. This, along with stricter quality control, is aimed at preventing the green line from appearing in the first place.



In addition to these preventative measures, OnePlus is offering a lifetime warranty on all its smartphones, covering the green line issue. This means that if your OnePlus phone, whether it's a brand new model or an older one, develops this problem, they'll replace the display for free. This is a pretty big deal, as most warranties don't cover this kind of issue, and it shows that OnePlus is serious about standing behind their products.

The company is also forming a new quality action team to focus on preventing and addressing any potential quality risks. This team will be tasked with ensuring that OnePlus products meet high-quality standards and that any issues that do arise are dealt with swiftly and effectively.



The green line problem has affected phones from several brands, including Samsung, Google, and others. While the exact cause remains unclear, it seems to be related to a combination of factors. If you encounter this issue on your phone, regardless of the brand, it's worth contacting the manufacturer to see if they offer any solutions.

This whole situation with the green line issue highlights the challenges that OEMs face. However, it's reassuring to see a company like OnePlus taking responsibility and offering solutions. It makes me more confident in their commitment to their customers and the longevity of their products.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

