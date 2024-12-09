OnePlus combats green line issue with lifetime warranty and enhanced quality control

In addition to these preventative measures, OnePlus is offering a lifetime warranty on all its smartphones, covering the green line issue. This means that if your OnePlus phone, whether it's a brand new model or an older one, develops this problem, they'll replace the display for free. This is a pretty big deal, as most warranties don't cover this kind of issue, and it shows that OnePlus is serious about standing behind their products.The company is also forming a new quality action team to focus on preventing and addressing any potential quality risks. This team will be tasked with ensuring that OnePlus products meet high-quality standards and that any issues that do arise are dealt with swiftly and effectively.