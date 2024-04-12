Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Grab the super-loud OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and save 28% on Amazon

Having a hard time choosing a loud pair of Pro-grade earbuds under $140? Amazon is here to help you out. How? By launching one of its best deals on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. These AirPods Pro 2 rivals are again available at 28% off on Amazon. So, how about giving them a whirl at their second-best price at the merchant?

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: just under $130 on Amazon

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can now be yours at an incredible price from Amazon. The earbuds are again 28% off, saving you $50. They're equipped with ANC, offer loud and clear sound, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 39 hours with the charging case. This is the option in Eternal Green, but the other paintjob is also available at lower prices.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Indeed, these puppies have been cheaper only twice, and that was during major shopping events. Those didn’t even happen in 2023. Plus, given that the next big shopping event isn’t coming for several months, you should really consider getting a pair at that tempting Amazon price.

Easily among the best wireless earbuds on the market, the OnePlus buds give you quite the package. Firstly, they’re equipped with pretty solid ANC technology and the same high-class Transparency mode.

Also, as pointed out in our review, they’re extremely loud and provide a comfortable fit. Not bad for a pair of earbuds that can now be yours for just under $130, right?

Another exciting feature here, accessed through the HeyMelody app, lets you customize the sound and ANC. You get a couple of sound customization options, too. Let’s not forget the Bluetooth Multipoint support, another much-appreciated gimmick.

To top this off, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 completely outshine the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They may offer just an hour more listening time per charge (six instead of five), but give you up to 25 hours of total playtime with ANC on. In comparison, the Buds 2 Pro have just 18 hours of total battery life with the feature enabled and the charging case.

Really, what more could you ask for in a pair of Pro-level earbuds that now cost less than $130? These have great sound with some intriguing customization features, offer a comfortable fit, and have plenty of battery life. Not to mention the impressive ANC with Transparency mode! Grab yours on Amazon at their best price for 2024 while you can!
