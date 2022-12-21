OnePlus Buds Pro 2 design revealed: mostly sticking to the same formula









Now, OnePlus itself has revealed the design for its new high-end earbuds on Chinese social media Weibo, and they look... well, almost the same as the first generation. The color in which the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are shown is dubbed Arbor Green and, frankly, they look gorgeous. It is the only color variation that we see on the shared image, but it is safe to assume that there will be other options as well.





As already mentioned, the overall design is quite identical to the predecessors, with one slight differences being that the microphone cutout on each of the buds' stems seems to be twice the size as before. The larger holes might mean that the new generation will have better active noise cancellation, although that cannot be said for certain.





Other than that, the case seems to be in the same pebble-like shape, with a very subtle Dynaudio logo to show OnePlus' collaboration with the company responsible for tuning the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The earbuds themselves have the same dual toned matte/glossy finish. Last year's model was already spot-on in terms of design, though, so we don't mind lack of any major design changes here. Why change something that is already so beautiful?















