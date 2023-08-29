Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a real steal on Amazon at the moment; grab a pair now

As we recently reported, OnePlus has an awesome sale on its latest and greatest flagship phone, the OnePlus 11, offering this bad boy for up to $150 off its price. So, if you are in the market for a new OnePlus phone, you should definitely take advantage of this deal.

Moreover, if you want a new pair of earbuds to complement your fancy new top-tier smartphone, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is selling the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with an awesome 28% discount. The percentage will translate into a sweet $50 saving if you act fast and capitalize on this deal right now.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a fantastic pair of earbuds. They're loud, deliver a very clear sound
You always know that earbuds mean business when they feature that sweet-sounding "Pro" word in their moniker. And the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are no different. These bad boys are loud and sound awesome. Furthermore, their HeyMelody app features an EQ feature through which you can tailor the earbuds to your liking in case you don't like how they sound straight out of the box.

Also, as true Pro earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer pretty awesome noise cancellation. Furthermore, you can tune the strength of the ANC through the HeyMelody app.

As for the battery life, with ANC on, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer 6 hours of playback on their own plus an extra 19 hours with their case for a total of 25 hours of listening time. With ANC off, however, the earbuds last around 9 hours on their own and 30 extra hours with the case. This way, you are getting a total of 39 hours of listening time, which is pretty impressive.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are Pro earbuds in every aspect. They have Pro-level sound, Pro-level ANC, and Pro-level battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's current discount makes these bad boys even more tempting. So go and grab a pair of e OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a sweet discount while you can.

