At 30% off, the affordable OnePlus Buds 3 are a must-have for users on a budget

If you love music and are a OnePlus fan, there's a great bargain on the OnePlus Buds 3 that you might want to check out. As you might know, these fellas are quite affordable with their $99.99 MSRP but are even more budget-friendly right now.

Save 30% on the OnePlus Buds 3 at the official store

The OnePlus Buds 3 are even more affordable than usual right now! These sub-$100 earbuds are 30% off, allowing you to buy them for under $70. You can get the discount at the official store. Go ahead and save big now.
$30 off (30%)
$69 99
$99 99
Buy at OnePlus

For what might be a limited time, these fellas retail for only $69.99, saving you $30 at the official store. To our knowledge, that's also their best price at OnePlus.com. However, the promo isn't just now going live; we've seen it several times already. In case you're wondering, the wireless earbuds are also discounted at Amazon, but not by that much.

Far less impressive than some of the best true wireless earbuds, these bad boys are pretty admirable in their own price range. They support Hi-Res audio and feature active noise cancellation and IP55 resistance. On top of that, the Buds 3 are super comfortable to wear, allowing you to wear them for longer periods with no ear fatigue or discomfort.

How do they sound? Considering their current asking price—very good, though far from perfect. There's plenty of sweet, thumping bass you can enjoy for up to 28 hours with ANC. However, the mids and highs aren't reproduced so adequately. At times, you may feel they're a tad too safe. Fortunately, there are personalized listening features like Audio ID and a six-band graphic EQ, which help fine-tune the listening experience to your taste.

The OnePlus earbuds don't shine on the noise cancelling front. You can expect lots of low-end hums to get filtered out, but some sounds will still permeate. Then again, it's common for budget-friendly earbuds, so we'd say they're about on par with other options in their price range. The ANC comes with three intensity levels, from low to high, and you can also pick the Adaptive mode that chooses the ideal ANC level automatically.

Do you think the OnePlus Buds 3 are good enough to meet your needs? If so, go ahead and grab them at the OnePlus Store! They're 30% off right now and a really exciting pick.
