The OnePlus Buds 3 are a real bargain at 20% off via the official store

Surprise! OnePlus makes its dedicated audio fans extra happy with yet another Buds 3 deal. This one has gone live only a couple of times, and it's not live at merchants like Amazon and Best Buy. So, if you need a new pair of affordable earbuds that are super comfortable and have a long battery life, take advantage of this deal and save $20 on these $99.99 earbuds.

Snag the OnePlus Buds 3 and save 20%

The OnePlus Buds 3 remain at 20% off their price tag via the official store. The earbuds offer an extremely comfortable design, good ANC, respectable sound for their price, and long battery life (28 hours with ANC and the charging case). They also have a great fast-charging option that gives you up to seven hours of listening time from just 10 minutes of charging. Take advantage of OnePlus' deal and save 20% on them while you can. Oh, and if you're a student, you're eligible for an extra 10% off.
$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at OnePlus


In case you're wondering, this is the best discount we've seen for the OnePlus Buds 3 so far. While that's not a jaw-dropping price cut by any means, we have to remember that these were released just several months ago.

The in-ear headphones may not be as great as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they're not half bad for their asking price. As mentioned, they're exceptionally comfortable to wear and add no pressure to your ears. That lets you use them for longer periods without experiencing ear fatigue.

These puppies also have ANC technology on deck. It has three intensity levels and an Adaptive mode, which picks one of these three depending on the environment you're in. While the noise cancelation may not do an amazing job without music, you can expect it to drown out low and mid-frequency rumbles once you play your favorite jams. Naturally, you also get a Transparency mode if you want to stay in touch with your surroundings.

While they don't bring extremely crisp audio to the table, these budget wireless earbuds offer fantastic bass. It gets deep and thumpy, but it's by no means teeth-chattering. The way the mid and high frequencies are reproduced may not be up to everyone's taste, though. On the bright side, the HeyMelody app provides some EQ customization.

What about their battery life? Listening at 50% volume with ANC on, you should get up to 6.5 hours of use from them, plus an extra 21.5 hours from the charging case. That's a pretty good result for their price, especially when you consider that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (which are over twice more expensive) offer just five hours of playtime with ANC.

Do you think the OnePlus Buds 3 will meet your needs? In that case, pull the trigger on the official store deal to get the most out of your investment.
