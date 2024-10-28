Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

OnePlus announces OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 open beta update roadmap

OnePlus is among the first companies to reveal its Android 15 update roadmap. However, the Chinese company is doing things a bit different in comparison with the competition. Instead of announcing when to expect OxygenOS 15 updates, OnePlus is only providing information about the Open Beta update, which is usually rolled out some weeks before the stable version arrives.

But we’ll take what we can, especially since OnePlus’s open beta updates are followed by final versions after just a few weeks. That being said, here is when you should expect your OnePlus phone/tablet to receive the OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 Open Beta update:

October 2024

  • OnePlus 12
  • OnePlus 12R
  • OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

November 2024


December 2024

  • OnePlus 11 5G
  • OnePlus 11R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G
  • OnePlus Pad

January 2025

  • OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
  • OnePlus 10T 5G
  • OnePlus Nord 3 5G

February 2025

  • OnePlus 10R 5G
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

According to OnePlus, the Open Beta updates will be released on a batch-by-batch basis and will only be available in select markets. Also, the handset maker says that the roadmap above does not apply to carrier-exclusive devices, which will be determined by each carrier.

OnePlus says that the stable version will be tuned accordingly based on the feedback from Beta version and will be released after meeting the standards. Based on previous history, this usually happens after a few weeks up to a month, but keep in mind that OnePlus’s timelines are usually approximate and subject to change.

Just like other handset makers, OnePlus announced that OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 will focus on AI. The company has already provided a plethora of details about OxygenOS 15 and its many enhanced AI-powered features such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, and Pass Scan.

It’s also worth mentioning that OxygenOS 15 introduces the industry-first Parallel Processing in animation, which is part of the system’s widgets, component, and folders. Besides that, the new OS brings a new design that makes the experience more immersive.

In related news, OnePlus is expected to introduce its next flagship at the end of the month. The upcoming OnePlus 13 will be the company's first smartphone to ship with OyxgenOS 15 based on Android 15 right out of the box.
