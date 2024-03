OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week

Additionally, OnePlus stated that this chipset offers similar advantages to those found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen series chipsets. This chipset utilizes 4nm process technology, much like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen series chipsets. It will include a Cortex X4 core, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , found in latest flagships such as the OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra Previous rumors suggest that OnePlus' upcoming mid-range device, the OnePlus Ace 3V, could pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is expected to sport a large 6.74-inch OLED display with a high-resolution 1.5K screen and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.Key features may include a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, and it's likely to run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14 Pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 3V have begun in China. For now, the smartphone will be exclusively available in OnePlus' homeland. However, there is a possibility it could be released in other countries under a different name, potentially as the OnePlus Nord 4. Stay tuned for further updates.