OnePlus Ace 3V confirmed to pack a flagship-level chipset and debut next week
Just recently, OnePlus confirmed that its mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 3V, is set to debut in China later this month. Now, the company has revealed additional details about the upcoming device.
OnePlus teased the Ace 3V on its Weibo account (via MySmartPrice), confirming that the smartphone will make its debut next week in China. While the exact date has not been revealed yet, the company has confirmed that it will feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
Additionally, OnePlus stated that this chipset offers similar advantages to those found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen series chipsets. This chipset utilizes 4nm process technology, much like the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen series chipsets. It will include a Cortex X4 core, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, found in latest flagships such as the OnePlus 12 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Previous rumors suggest that OnePlus' upcoming mid-range device, the OnePlus Ace 3V, could pack up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone is expected to sport a large 6.74-inch OLED display with a high-resolution 1.5K screen and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
Pre-reservations for the OnePlus Ace 3V have begun in China. For now, the smartphone will be exclusively available in OnePlus' homeland. However, there is a possibility it could be released in other countries under a different name, potentially as the OnePlus Nord 4. Stay tuned for further updates.
Key features may include a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging, and it's likely to run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14.
