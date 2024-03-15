Up Next:
OnePlus Ace 3V caught on camera ahead of its launch
OnePlus is getting ready to unveil its new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 3V, which is set to make its debut next week in China, as confirmed by the company. However, just before its official launch, the phone appears to have been spotted in the wild.
Renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared a post on X showcasing what is purported to be the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V, which is expected to be the named OnePlus Nord 4 for the international market.
As seen in the photos, the camera island on the Ace 3V is noticeably different from that of its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 2V. Rumors suggest it will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS).
Additionally, the phone flaunts rounded edges and features the iconic OnePlus logo on its back. If this is indeed the Ace 3V, it appears to be available in a light purple color variant, alongside potentially other options.
Rumor has it that the Ace 3V could boast up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring ample space for all your needs. Additionally, it is expected to house a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for lightning-fast 100W wired charging. As for software, the phone is likely to run on ColorOS 14-based Android 14.
OnePlus is gearing up to unveil the Ace 3V in just a matter of days in China. However, details regarding its release in other countries, potentially under the name OnePlus Nord 4, are still shrouded in mystery. Keep an eye out for more updates as they unfold.
OnePlus Ace 3V AKA Nord 4.#OnePlus#OnePlusNord4pic.twitter.com/mrbTl4PJls— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 15, 2024
When it comes to specifications, the Chinese company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, promising performance levels close to flagship standards. Additionally, the phone is expected to include AI features, as teased recently on the company’s Weibo account.
