Up Next:
OnePlus confirms its powerful Ace 3V mid-ranger is coming in March
The OnePlus Ace 3V name has been making headlines for a few weeks now. The mid-ranger is expected to be initially introduced in China as the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.
Considering that Qualcomm has already announced that it will introduce its new mid-range chipset on March 18, it’s not hard to guess that the OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to be revealed around the same time too.
The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V will be exclusively available in China, but the smartphone might be released in other countries under a different name later on (probably OnePlus Nord 4).
Additionally, the phone is said to sport a large 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other key features of the OnePlus Ace 3V include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support, as well as ColorOS 14-based Android 14.
Considering that Qualcomm has already announced that it will introduce its new mid-range chipset on March 18, it’s not hard to guess that the OnePlus Ace 3V is likely to be revealed around the same time too.
Moreover, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be introduced this month (via PlayfulDroid). Although Louis hasn’t mentioned a launch date for the OnePlus Ace 3V, it’s safe to assume that the company will announce in just a few days when exactly we should expect the phone to be revealed.
The upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V will be exclusively available in China, but the smartphone might be released in other countries under a different name later on (probably OnePlus Nord 4).
Previous reports claim OnePlus’ mid-ranger will be powered by Qualcomm’s not-yet-announced Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
Additionally, the phone is said to sport a large 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Other key features of the OnePlus Ace 3V include a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support, as well as ColorOS 14-based Android 14.
Things that are NOT allowed: