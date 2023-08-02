OnePlus Ace 2 Pro's powerful specs show up in benchmark listing
Customers in China seem to be favored by Chinese handset makers, which isn’t a surprise. Some of the most powerful phones are getting their initial release in China, and many times they remain exclusive to this country.
Fortunately, OnePlus’ next flagship, the Ace 2 Pro, won’t remain exclusive to China. The good news is this is a very powerful phone, rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and no less than 24GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
Other key highlights of the Ace 2 Pro include a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel main camera and a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 150W charging support. Since it’s bound for release this month, the Ace 2 Pro will ship with Android 13 onboard, but it’s safe to assume that OnePlus will release an Android 14 upgrade once Google greenlights it.
We’re also expecting some changes in software and hardware. For example, the Chinese version will run ColorOS, whereas the international version will be powered by OxygenOS. If the Ace 2 Pro will only go global next year, I think it’s safe to assume it will ship with Android 14.
It’s hard to guess what hardware changes OnePlus will make for the international version of the Ace 2 Pro, but I wouldn’t rule out a slight downgrade when it comes to RAM and storage and/or a CPU upgrade (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is just around the corner).
The information has been recently confirmed by a benchmark listing (via Playfuldroid), although this might be just one of the multiple versions of the Ace 2 Pro that OnePlus plans to launch in China this month, the most expensive one.
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will eventually be released outside of China, but that might not happen until early next year. Rumor has it that while the phone will be launched in China as Ace 2 Pro, the global version will be known as OnePlus 12R.
