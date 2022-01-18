Notification Center

Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus 9RT gets its first update this year, here is what’s new
OnePlus 9RT is no longer a Chinese-only affair since the handset make decided to expand the phone’s availability to additional territories like India. Although it’s only been recently introduced in India, the OnePlus 9RT has already received its first update this year.

Thankfully, the few weeks since the phone got in the hands of Indian customers were enough for OnePlus to get the feel of the market and the changes it needs to bring to the 9RT. The most recent update (via XDA Developers) fixes a few minor issues with the OnePlus 9RT and further optimizes the phone’s software:

System
  • Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera
  • Optimized the UI display effect of Movie Mode
  • Optimized the effect of super anti-shake function
  • Fixed the issue of the wrong watermark position

Network
  • Optimized the VoWiFi stability

Included in the update, the December 2021 security patch is there to make sure that all privacy issues and any exploits uncovered by software engineers have been patched. This isn’t a big update (167MB), but since it includes fixes and optimizations, as well as an important security patch, we highly recommend installing this one as soon as possible.

