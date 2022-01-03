Notification Center

Android OnePlus

OnePlus 9RT coming soon to markets outside China

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
1
OnePlus 9RT coming soon to markets outside China
UPDATE: We've just got informed by OnePlus that the 9RT, alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be introduced in India on January 14.

The OnePlus 9RT, one of the smartphones that are only available in China at the moment, has just been confirmed for release in at least one market outside the Mainland. The official Twitter handle of OnePlus India posted a morse code message that when deciphered reveals the name of the smartphone.

Introduced in China back in October, the OnePlus 9RT is a top-tier smartphone with a great price tag. Although we don’t expect the phone to sell for the same price, chances are that the OnePlus 9RT will remain a flagship killer even outside of China.

Hardware-wise, the OnePlus 9RT looks quite powerful on paper thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. Although it lacks a card slot for memory expansion, customers can choose between the 128GB and 256GB models, which should be enough even for the most demanding users.
 
Another major selling point of the phone is the massive triple-camera setup (50MP+16MP+2MP) that features a Sony IMX766 image processor, as well as Sony IMX471 for its front-facing 16-megapixel camera.

Also, the OnePlus 9RT boasts a stunning 6.62-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600Hz touch sampling rate, which makes it one of the best in its class.

At launch, the OnePlus 9RT was priced to sell in China for about $510/€450, but Indian customers will probably pay a different price of the high-end device. If OnePlus decides to bring the 9RT in Europe too, it will be much more expensive than the Chinese model.

