OnePlus 9RT coming soon to markets outside China
Hardware-wise, the OnePlus 9RT looks quite powerful on paper thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM. Although it lacks a card slot for memory expansion, customers can choose between the 128GB and 256GB models, which should be enough even for the most demanding users.
Get ready to decode greatness. Coming soon!#NeverSettlepic.twitter.com/kEtiDfAt3e— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 2, 2022
Another major selling point of the phone is the massive triple-camera setup (50MP+16MP+2MP) that features a Sony IMX766 image processor, as well as Sony IMX471 for its front-facing 16-megapixel camera.
Also, the OnePlus 9RT boasts a stunning 6.62-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600Hz touch sampling rate, which makes it one of the best in its class.
At launch, the OnePlus 9RT was priced to sell in China for about $510/€450, but Indian customers will probably pay a different price of the high-end device. If OnePlus decides to bring the 9RT in Europe too, it will be much more expensive than the Chinese model.