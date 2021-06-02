$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Official OnePlus

Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 02, 2021, 5:10 AM
Limited edition &quot;Flash Silver&quot; OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look
The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship, but already a special edition of the smartphone has been revealed. The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition focuses on all things silver and the company will make only 1,500 units.

The new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition is inspired by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. The phone looks to be in the same Morning Mist color we’ve come to know, but now in an all silver box with a surprise inside. 

The box contains a designer silver case with an embossed artwork made by the artist in question. A majestic robot design is what was chosen by the company to represent Hajime Soroyama. The case is also embossed with Soroyama’s names.
 

The box of the device is actually in another, bigger silver box. This is so it can fit another extra item other than the case - a t-shirt. The t-shirt is white and looks to have a big silver pocket on the front of it designed to fit the OnePlus 9 Pro perfectly.
 

Specs-wise, the phone is unchanged, which means it's still one of the best phones in 2021. The 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, a 50MP main camera made in partnership with Hasselblad and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. The Flash Silver edition uses the 12GB of RAM 256GB of storage version of the flagship.

As for availability, the Flash Silver Limited Edition will go on sale in China. The release date is set for June 9, with a price tag of around $862. There is no indication that the company plans to release the limited model elsewhere.

This is not the first time the company gives attention to the special edition smartphone niche. Previously, a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk edition was released that was available only in China. Another special edition by the company was the OnePlus Nord collector’s edition.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Verizon phone deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best Verizon phone deals right now
iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
Best AT&T deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best AT&T deals right now
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
by Martin Filipov,  0
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect

Featured stories

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
Popular stories
Google Photos ends free unlimited storage, but I will keep on using it

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless