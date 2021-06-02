Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look





The box of the device is actually in another, bigger silver box. This is so it can fit another extra item other than the case - a t-shirt. The t-shirt is white and looks to have a big silver pocket on the front of it designed to fit the OnePlus 9 Pro perfectly.





As for availability, the Flash Silver Limited Edition will go on sale in China. The release date is set for June 9, with a price tag of around $862. There is no indication that the company plans to release the limited model elsewhere.



This is not the first time the company gives attention to the special edition smartphone niche. Previously, a Specs-wise, the phone is unchanged, which means it's still one of the best phones in 2021 . The 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G connectivity, a 50MP main camera made in partnership with Hasselblad and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging. The Flash Silver edition uses the 12GB of RAM 256GB of storage version of the flagship.As for availability, the Flash Silver Limited Edition will go on sale in China. The release date is set for June 9, with a price tag of around $862. There is no indication that the company plans to release the limited model elsewhere.This is not the first time the company gives attention to the special edition smartphone niche. Previously, a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk edition was released that was available only in China. Another special edition by the company was the OnePlus Nord collector’s edition.

The box contains a designer silver case with an embossed artwork made by the artist in question. A majestic robot design is what was chosen by the company to represent Hajime Soroyama. The case is also embossed with Soroyama’s names.