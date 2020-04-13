Accessories Android OnePlus

Real OnePlus 8 Pro image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 13, 2020, 3:50 AM
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have already appeared in official-looking renders multiple times in their full glory, showcasing the expected new design. The real OnePlus 8 Pro, however, not so much, but the tech blogosphere was eager to please, and found an alleged 8 Pro sitting pretty wrapped up in a case, with a model number IN2020.

Thankfully, the good soul that leaked, left it with the "About phone" menu open, showcasing all the key processor, camera, and memory specs we had only been hearing about so far. Here's the list of the main OnePlus 8 Pro specs that the screen reveals:

  • Display: 6.78" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
  • Cameras: 48MP (main) + 48MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 5MP (color sensor)
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865
  • Memory: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • OS: Android 10


OnePlus 8 Pro and Warp Charge 30 prices


Judging from the IN2020 model mark, and the IN1.1 version number of the OnePlus Hydrogen OS, this may be the model destined for India, and, as if to support that notion, the expected pricing scheme in India has also been leaked out by True-tech. 

These are the folks that leaked the 8 Pro's adaptive display refresh rate which was subsequently confirmed by more sources, so there might be some merit to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pricing list below, at least on the subcontinent


In US dollars, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the new Warp Charge 30 wireless charger price list translates to:

  • OnePlus 8 Pro price: $813 (8GB/128GB), $840 (8GB/256GB), $865 (12GB/128GB), $891 (12GB/256GB)
  • OnePlus Warp Charge 30 price: $65

Keep in mind, however, that those prices have been quoted in local currency, so they might be a tad higher when they hit US carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, and by slightly we mean that they often happen to be 20% higher when they reach this side of the pond. 

Unless OnePlus is fighting for market share increase, that is, as it should be doing stateside. As for the Warp Charge 30 pricing, well, that number reveals a potential 30W wireless charging ability, so the price is warranted.

Official OnePlus 8 Pro official cases


Apart from the OnePlus 8 Pro image and the 8 and 8 Pro pricing, we also have another official cases leak, in addition to the set that already appeared at the beginning of the month. 



We can clearly see the cutouts at the back that are reportedly housing a vastly upgraded camera kit when compared to the 7-series, for instance. A thin elliptical opening is on the left of the camera cutout, too, tipping laser focusing system or some other photography shenanigan. Thankfully, the Sandstone and Karbon cases, that have become so distinctive of the OnePlus series, are also in the mix, too.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

