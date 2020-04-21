The outstanding OnePlus 6T is on sale at a lower than ever price (new with warranty)









But bargain hunters will be happy to hear Woot has the OnePlus 6T on sale for a limited time yet again starting at an unbeatable price of $279.99. You can opt for an ultra-affordable device in "new - open box" condition or a brand-new unit setting you back an extra 20 bucks, both of which seem to include a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty.













Both variants are also unlocked for unrestricted use on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as Verizon, while packing a more than generous 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space. That means this is actually not the entry-level 6GB RAM configuration available back in the day at the aforementioned $550 price, but rather a slightly higher-end version that used to cost around six Benjamins.





Powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, the OnePlus 6T has no match in the sub-$400 bracket among mid-range devices released in 2019 or 2020, not to mention that it runs Android 10 on the software side of things with an Android 11 update also guaranteed to arrive... one day.





The battery life is excellent even by "contemporary" standards, and the same goes for the 20W fast charging technology, while the 6.41-inch AMOLED display is about as large and sharp as you'd expect to get in this price segment. Oh, and the 16 + 20MP dual rear-facing camera setup is also not bad for 280 bucks and up. Don't forget to hurry, though, as the killer new deal is scheduled to expire at the end of the day.



