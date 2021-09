OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch

System

Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating

Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity

Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network

Optimized network connection stability

It’s commendable that OnePlus is still pushing out updates for some of its smartphones that were launched on the market more than three years ago. Not to mention that having security updates delivered beyond the three-year timeframe recommended by Google is truly a miracle in the smartphone industry. OnePlus 6 and its slightly bigger, yet younger brother, the OnePlus 6T , are getting another update that adds the latest security patch and some much-needed optimization to power consumption.The update is dubbed OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 and it now rolling out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices globally. As always, it will take a few days to reach all users, but if you’re lucky, you might get the update today. OnePlus warns users that using VPN to download this update might not work since the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.