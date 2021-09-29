OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch

OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch0
System
- Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating
- Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity
- Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
Network
- Optimized network connection stability
The update is dubbed OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 and it now rolling out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices globally. As always, it will take a few days to reach all users, but if you’re lucky, you might get the update today. OnePlus warns users that using VPN to download this update might not work since the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.