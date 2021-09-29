Notification Center

Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch
It’s commendable that OnePlus is still pushing out updates for some of its smartphones that were launched on the market more than three years ago. Not to mention that having security updates delivered beyond the three-year timeframe recommended by Google is truly a miracle in the smartphone industry.

OnePlus 6 and its slightly bigger, yet younger brother, the OnePlus 6T, are getting another update that adds the latest security patch and some much-needed optimization to power consumption.

System
  • Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating
  • Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity
  • Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network
  • Optimized network connection stability

The update is dubbed OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 and it now rolling out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices globally. As always, it will take a few days to reach all users, but if you’re lucky, you might get the update today. OnePlus warns users that using VPN to download this update might not work since the rollout is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

Related phones

OnePlus 6 specs
OnePlus 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.9
$889 Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
OnePlus 6T specs
OnePlus 6T specs
Review
8.9
User reviews
9.7
$1085 Amazon $301 eBay $500 Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

