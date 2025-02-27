The superb OnePlus 13R comes with a $100 discount and $79.99 gift at the official store
Not long ago, we shared a superb $200 discount on the OnePlus 12R. What if you'd like to get the more contemporary OnePlus 13R? Well, it doesn't arrive at $200 off, but you can now buy it with a $100 discount and get a free pair of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro ($79.99 value) at the official store.
That brings the 12/256GB variant down to the price of the base storage model — $499.99, a great asking price for this capable mid-ranger. However, you'll need to trade in any device in any condition to claim this $100 discount.
But if you want better performance, a stunning flat display, and free earbuds, you'll definitely want to consider the OnePlus 13R. We've tested the wireless earbuds, by the way, and found them quite capable, given their affordable asking price. You can check out our OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro review for extra details.
Under the hood, the Android 15 phone has none other than the capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which delivers incredible potential (considering the handset's asking price). While it's not a trophy-winner on the camera front, the OnePlus 13R delivers good-looking photos during the day. It comes with a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP 2X telephoto camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 16 MP selfie snapper.
Let's not forget the huge battery with 6,000 mAh capacity, which makes this mid-ranger truly stand out from the crowd. According to our in-house tests (check out our OnePlus 13R review for reference), the model can last almost 19 hours while web browsing, which is an exceptional result.
If you're willing to try the OnePlus 12R successor for yourself and don't mind trading whatever kind of old device (in any condition), now's the time to act. A $100 discount and a $79.99 gift make this OnePlus Store promo hard to ignore.
Don't fancy trading in a device for that tempting discount? Well, Best Buy's $200 price cut on the 256GB OnePlus 12R is still live. At $399.99, the phone packs plenty of potential.
Now, back to the OnePlus 13 sibling. This fella boasts a stunning 6.78-inch ProXDR AMOLED display with vibrant colors, crisp resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. You even get extras like Aqua Touch 2.0, keeping the display responsive even with wet hands.
