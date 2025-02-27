GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The superb OnePlus 13R comes with a $100 discount and $79.99 gift at the official store

Not long ago, we shared a superb $200 discount on the OnePlus 12R. What if you'd like to get the more contemporary OnePlus 13R? Well, it doesn't arrive at $200 off, but you can now buy it with a $100 discount and get a free pair of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro ($79.99 value) at the official store.

Save $100 on the 12/256GB OnePlus 13R

$499 99
$599 99
$100 off (17%)
The OnePlus 13R is a fantastic pick for mid-range phone seekers. Right now, the phone sells for $100 off its original price with trade-ins in any condition, plus you get free earbuds as a gift. These are the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which typically cost $79.99.
Buy at OnePlus

16/256GB OnePlus 12R: Now $200 off at Best Buy

$399 99
$599 99
$200 off (33%)
The 16/256GB OnePlus 12R is another great pick. This phone was $599.99 upon release, and you can now buy it for $200 less. However, Best Buy has lowered the MSRP by $100, making the promo seem less exciting.
Buy at BestBuy

That brings the 12/256GB variant down to the price of the base storage model — $499.99, a great asking price for this capable mid-ranger. However, you'll need to trade in any device in any condition to claim this $100 discount.

Don't fancy trading in a device for that tempting discount? Well, Best Buy's $200 price cut on the 256GB OnePlus 12R is still live. At $399.99, the phone packs plenty of potential.

But if you want better performance, a stunning flat display, and free earbuds, you'll definitely want to consider the OnePlus 13R. We've tested the wireless earbuds, by the way, and found them quite capable, given their affordable asking price. You can check out our OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro review for extra details.

Now, back to the OnePlus 13 sibling. This fella boasts a stunning 6.78-inch ProXDR AMOLED display with vibrant colors, crisp resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. You even get extras like Aqua Touch 2.0, keeping the display responsive even with wet hands.

Under the hood, the Android 15 phone has none other than the capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which delivers incredible potential (considering the handset's asking price). While it's not a trophy-winner on the camera front, the OnePlus 13R delivers good-looking photos during the day. It comes with a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP 2X telephoto camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 16 MP selfie snapper.

Let's not forget the huge battery with 6,000 mAh capacity, which makes this mid-ranger truly stand out from the crowd. According to our in-house tests (check out our OnePlus 13R review for reference), the model can last almost 19 hours while web browsing, which is an exceptional result.

If you're willing to try the OnePlus 12R successor for yourself and don't mind trading whatever kind of old device (in any condition), now's the time to act. A $100 discount and a $79.99 gift make this OnePlus Store promo hard to ignore.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

