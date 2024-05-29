Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus 13 rumor hints at a significant battery boost

Header image is referential, showcasing the OnePlus 12. | Image credit–PhoneArena

Rumors about the upcoming OnePlus 13 are already making the rounds, even though its official reveal is still months away. The latest buzz hints at a great upgrade, especially for those who value long-lasting battery life.

OnePlus 13 might be getting a huge 6,000mAh battery


A recent report from China suggests that the OnePlus 13 might come with an even bigger battery than its predecessor. Rumor has it that the device could pack a hefty 6,000mAh battery. Just to refresh your memory, the current-gen phone, the OnePlus 12, rocks a 5,400mAh unit.


For a while now, it's been a common trend for top Android flagships to pack 5,000mAh batteries – a sort of unwritten rule in the industry. Even the OnePlus 12's 5,400mAh battery is pretty hefty by today's standards for large Android smartphones. So, if the OnePlus 13 does indeed come with a 6,000mAh battery, it'll surely be a welcome addition.

However, this change could potentially add some weight to the phone, so it's a trade-off – gaining in longevity but possibly sacrificing a bit of ease of handling.

The tipster behind this scoop, Smart Pikachu, dropped the news on their Weibo account and also mentioned that the Oppo Find X8 series and the Realme GT6 Pro are in line to receive the same upgrade. Looks like those phones could also be getting a 6,000mAh battery. Could this kickstart a new unwritten rule in the industry? Only time will tell.

In addition to the battery upgrade, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, set to be unveiled in October 2024. A recent leak gave us a sneak peek at what the OnePlus 13 could look like, showcasing a rectangular camera island on the back, a departure from the circular design seen on the OnePlus 12.


Rumors also suggest that the OnePlus 13 will feature a "quad micro curved display," hinting that the screen will have subtle curves on all four sides for a sleeker look and more comfortable grip.

Considering the OnePlus 12 was released in December, it's safe to assume that the OnePlus 13 is still a few months down the road. Keep an eye out for updates, as more leaks and rumors are likely to surface in the meantime.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless