Render and specs for OnePlus 13 leak, pointing at a decent upgrade
Rumors about the OnePlus 13 have started intensifying, with the latest ones hinting at a design change and upgraded specs.
Though the OnePlus 12 was only released in December, we have been seeing leaks about its successor since March. Almost all of them have hinted at an upgraded camera array design and Weibo leaker fixed focus digital has posted a render of the phone to show us what it will look like.
A post on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, refutes that rumor. Yogesh Brar has written on the social media website that the phone will have a circular camera array in the middle of the phone, like the one seen on the Oppo Find X7.
A previous rumor had implied that the phone might get new main and telephoto cameras too, though Brar doesn't see that happening.
Brar also reiterates that the OnePlus 13 will have a "quad micro curved display," which presumably means that the screen will subtly curve on all four sides for improved aesthetics and comfortable handling.
According to earlier OnePlus 13 leaks, the phone will retain its predecessor's 5,400mAh battery and 100W charging speed. It will rock a 6.8-inch screen, so it will be about as big as the OnePlus 12. The phone is also rumored to have a more reliable and secure in-screen fingerprint scanner.
Given that the OnePlus 12 was released in December, we are guessing the OnePlus 13 is still several months away.
Though the OnePlus 12 was only released in December, we have been seeing leaks about its successor since March. Almost all of them have hinted at an upgraded camera array design and Weibo leaker fixed focus digital has posted a render of the phone to show us what it will look like.
The image only shows the back of the phone and hints at a rectangular, OnePlus 10 Pro-style camera array for the OnePlus 13, instead of the circular island seen on the OnePlus 12.
An alleged OnePlus 13 render posted on Weibo
A post on X, which was formerly known as Twitter, refutes that rumor. Yogesh Brar has written on the social media website that the phone will have a circular camera array in the middle of the phone, like the one seen on the Oppo Find X7.
A different leak says the OnePlus 13 will have a circular camera array
A previous rumor had implied that the phone might get new main and telephoto cameras too, though Brar doesn't see that happening.
Brar also reiterates that the OnePlus 13 will have a "quad micro curved display," which presumably means that the screen will subtly curve on all four sides for improved aesthetics and comfortable handling.
Lastly, Brar claims the phone will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 inside. Qualcomm's new chip is rumored to shift to a new core arrangement and use custom-designed cores. These improvements are expected to give it a massive performance boost.
According to earlier OnePlus 13 leaks, the phone will retain its predecessor's 5,400mAh battery and 100W charging speed. It will rock a 6.8-inch screen, so it will be about as big as the OnePlus 12. The phone is also rumored to have a more reliable and secure in-screen fingerprint scanner.
Given that the OnePlus 12 was released in December, we are guessing the OnePlus 13 is still several months away.
Things that are NOT allowed: