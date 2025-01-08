Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

OnePlus 13 comes with a major perk in one market, but sadly, it's not the US

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the OnePlus 13 smartphone in blue.
OnePlus has rolled out its latest flagship duo, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, for global markets, stepping outside of China. These devices come packed with refreshed features and pricing designed to give them a leg up in the competitive Android flagship arena. Plus, during the initial sales phase, OnePlus is sweetening the pot with some attractive deals and discounts to make the purchase even more enticing.

Get the OnePlus 13 with a free storage upgrade

The impressive OnePlus 13 is here! Starting today, you can buy the premium handset with Snapdragon X Elite chip. The flagship arrives with a free storage upgrade, saving you $100. On top of that, you'll get a gift of up to $299.99. Users with reservations get an $50 price cut. Trade-ins on any device in any condition give you a $100 extra discount.
$200 off (20%) Trade-in Gift
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at OnePlus

Pre-order the OnePlus 13R at the OnePlus Store!

Pre-order OnePlus' latest mid-range beast, the OnePlus 13R, today. The official store lets users get a gift of up to $229.99 with pre-orders. Those who reserved a unit will get an extra $50 discount on the handset. Trade-ins on any device in any condition saves you $100.
$100 off (17%) Trade-in Gift
$499 99
$599 99
Pre-order at OnePlus


The company has introduced a 180-day replacement policy in select regions, which is sure to make US customers a bit envious. This offer is available to OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R buyers in India. As the name suggests, the plan allows customers to get a free, one-time phone replacement within the first 180 days of purchase if they encounter any hardware-related problems.

The replacement plan covers hardware-related issues like the battery, motherboard, display, and back cover. To take advantage of the offer, customers will need to head to OnePlus' authorized service center, where eligibility will be verified before they receive a new device.

OnePlus has made it clear that the replacement service will be free of charge for OnePlus 13 and 13R buyers. However, there's a catch: this offer is only available to those who buy the device between January 10, 2025, and February 13, 2025.

  • Be sure to check out our OnePlus 13 review for all the details on the company’s latest Android flagship.

It's worth mentioning that this 180-day replacement policy is in addition to the lifetime display warranty offered on all OnePlus smartphones in India. This warranty provides extra peace of mind, especially when it comes to fixing green line issues that often appear after the regular warranty period ends.



For now, in the US, OnePlus sticks to a 15-day window for refunds and replacements, along with a standard one-year warranty covering manufacturing defects. The company also offers paid protection plans like OnePlus Care, Accidental Damage Protection, Screen Protection, and Extended Warranty, but you'll need to shell out extra for that added security.

Recommended Stories
It would be awesome to see OnePlus roll out this type of guarantee worldwide. I mean, if the company were to bring a similar policy to the US, I think it could sway flagship shoppers away from Samsung's Galaxy S series or Apple's iPhone.
 
This could also serve as a wake-up call for other brands. Offering robust replacement policies could finally put an end to those pesky hardware issues that early adopters often face right after a new phone hits the market.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Buying the dip! T-Mobile board member spends $900K on the company's stock
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers

Latest News

All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Apple Intelligence continues to deliver fake news to iPhone users but you can turn this feature off
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Treat yourself to the hot new Soundcore Space One Pro at their first-ever discount while you can!
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Samsung is reportedly about to show Apple what AI is really all about
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
Amount of iPhone storage needed for Apple Intelligence nearly doubles
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless