OnePlus 13 comes with a major perk in one market, but sadly, it's not the US
OnePlus has rolled out its latest flagship duo, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, for global markets, stepping outside of China. These devices come packed with refreshed features and pricing designed to give them a leg up in the competitive Android flagship arena. Plus, during the initial sales phase, OnePlus is sweetening the pot with some attractive deals and discounts to make the purchase even more enticing.
The company has introduced a 180-day replacement policy in select regions, which is sure to make US customers a bit envious. This offer is available to OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R buyers in India. As the name suggests, the plan allows customers to get a free, one-time phone replacement within the first 180 days of purchase if they encounter any hardware-related problems.
The replacement plan covers hardware-related issues like the battery, motherboard, display, and back cover. To take advantage of the offer, customers will need to head to OnePlus' authorized service center, where eligibility will be verified before they receive a new device.
It's worth mentioning that this 180-day replacement policy is in addition to the lifetime display warranty offered on all OnePlus smartphones in India. This warranty provides extra peace of mind, especially when it comes to fixing green line issues that often appear after the regular warranty period ends.
For now, in the US, OnePlus sticks to a 15-day window for refunds and replacements, along with a standard one-year warranty covering manufacturing defects. The company also offers paid protection plans like OnePlus Care, Accidental Damage Protection, Screen Protection, and Extended Warranty, but you'll need to shell out extra for that added security.
OnePlus has made it clear that the replacement service will be free of charge for OnePlus 13 and 13R buyers. However, there's a catch: this offer is only available to those who buy the device between January 10, 2025, and February 13, 2025.
- Be sure to check out our OnePlus 13 review for all the details on the company’s latest Android flagship.
The OnePlus 13 features a vibrant, color-accurate display, and fingers crossed, it won't suffer from those annoying green line issues. | Image credit – PhoneArena
It would be awesome to see OnePlus roll out this type of guarantee worldwide. I mean, if the company were to bring a similar policy to the US, I think it could sway flagship shoppers away from Samsung's Galaxy S series or Apple's iPhone.
This could also serve as a wake-up call for other brands. Offering robust replacement policies could finally put an end to those pesky hardware issues that early adopters often face right after a new phone hits the market.
