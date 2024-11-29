New OnePlus earbuds to debut alongside OnePlus 13
*Header image is referential and showcases the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. | Image credit — OnePlus
The OnePlus 13 — an absolute powerhouse of a phone — launched in China this month and is said to be coming to markets worldwide very soon. A new certification seems to indicate that alongside the OnePlus 13 we may also see new wireless earbuds from the company as well.
OnePlus 13 supports Bluetooth 5.4 so if the earbuds are indeed being launched alongside it they will probably come with 5.4 support as well. If previous OnePlus earbuds are anything to go by we can expect around seven or eight hours of continuous playback without active noise canceling. This may even go as high as 10 hours of playback if these resemble the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.
The OnePlus 13 is a very exciting phone for those who want to try something other than Samsung or Apple. Some of its specifications that stand out include:
And let’s not forget that it looks beautiful too. All of this for around $610 makes the OnePlus 13 a certified bang for your buck phone. Let’s hope the new earbuds also impress just as much.
Listed as ‘E513A’, which is similar to OnePlus audio gear listings in the past, the device is categorized as wireless earbuds. Charging specifications are also in line with those typically found on Bluetooth audio devices. The listing’s timing suggests that the new earbuds are ready for launch and will likely be debuted alongside the OnePlus 13 and 13R when they go global.
Keeping in line with preceding models the new earbuds will likely have pretty decent sound but may need to be adjusted a bit if you prefer a more neutral frequency response. Active noise canceling should be serviceable too but previous OnePlus earbuds have often suffered from battery drain issues after a few months. Hopefully that problem doesn’t return for this pair.
Good sound at a good price, what more can you ask for? | Video credit — OnePlus
- A large 6.82 inch screen (1440 x 3168)
- LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 4500 nits of peak brightness
- Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
- Up to a whopping 24 GB of RAM
- 8K recording
- 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
