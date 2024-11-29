New OnePlus earbuds to debut alongside OnePlus 13

Good sound at a good price, what more can you ask for? | Video credit — OnePlus

OnePlus 13

A large 6.82 inch screen ( 1440 x 3168 )

) LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 4500 nits of peak brightness

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Up to a whopping 24 GB of RAM

8K recording

6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 13

Theis a very exciting phone for those who want to try something other than Samsung or Apple. Some of its specifications that stand out include:And let’s not forget that it looks beautiful too. All of this for around $610 makes thea certified bang for your buck phone. Let’s hope the new earbuds also impress just as much.