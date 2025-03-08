OnePlus 13 gets a huge update to fix this one issue with its camera
Up Next:
The latest OnePlus flagship is seeing another round of adjustments to its camera settings, with a recent update focusing primarily on how the phone captures colors and tones. This patch, which began rolling out to users in North America yesterday, aims to refine the image quality produced by the OnePlus 13's rear camera system.
This update, identified as version CPH2655_15.0.0.602(EX01), comes in at a hefty 1.26GB. While the size might suggest a comprehensive overhaul, the official patch notes highlight specific improvements rather than a long list of changes.
The primary focus is on enhancing the "tone and color" capabilities of the rear cameras, which essentially means the phone's ability to accurately represent the shades and hues in your photos. Additionally, the update addresses the "focus capability" of the rear cameras, suggesting improvements to how quickly and accurately the phone locks onto subjects.
Beyond camera enhancements, the update also includes general "system stability and performance" improvements. While the specifics of these improvements are not detailed, such updates are common and typically address minor bugs and optimizations that contribute to a smoother user experience. The patch also includes the February 2025 security update, ensuring the device remains protected against potential vulnerabilities.
Adding a layer of intrigue to the OnePlus narrative are rumors circulating about the development of a "mini" version of the OnePlus 13. This rumored device is said to feature a substantial battery, potentially catering to users who prioritize long-lasting performance. The existence of such a model would diversify the OnePlus lineup, offering options for different user preferences. It's shaping to be an exciting time for OnePlus phone enthusiasts.
System update rolling out now to OnePlus 13 devices. | Image credit — @IkesTechTalk (X)
Beyond camera enhancements, the update also includes general "system stability and performance" improvements. While the specifics of these improvements are not detailed, such updates are common and typically address minor bugs and optimizations that contribute to a smoother user experience. The patch also includes the February 2025 security update, ensuring the device remains protected against potential vulnerabilities.
This marks the second time OnePlus has specifically targeted the "tone" of photos in an update for the OnePlus 13. An earlier update in January also aimed to refine the camera's ability to capture accurate tones, alongside stability improvements. This repeated focus on tone suggests that OnePlus is actively working to fine-tune the camera's performance, possibly in response to user feedback or ongoing internal development.
Adding a layer of intrigue to the OnePlus narrative are rumors circulating about the development of a "mini" version of the OnePlus 13. This rumored device is said to feature a substantial battery, potentially catering to users who prioritize long-lasting performance. The existence of such a model would diversify the OnePlus lineup, offering options for different user preferences. It's shaping to be an exciting time for OnePlus phone enthusiasts.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: