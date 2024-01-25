OnePlus 12R: does THIS pre-order deal make it the best budget phone?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Story sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
OnePlus has just held its global launch event for not one but two new phones — the flagship OnePlus 12 and the "budget" OnePlus 12R. Make no mistake, however — the latter may be affordable, but it's still a lot of phone for its standard price of $499.99. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 humming inside may be the processor of yesteryear, but it was a monster back then, and it still has bite today!
So, a $499.99 price-tag may seem like a deal, but we are here to talk about an even better bargain — the OnePlus 12R pre-order offers! Just like with the OnePlus 12, there'a special "Trade-in ANY phone, ANY condition" promo, knocking $100 off the purchase price as long as you give up your old, beat-up device. If you have a newer device that's eligible for a trade-in, you can get up to $450 off for it!
The OnePlus 12R 256 GB model can also be bought with a 10% off Student discount, and a financing option with 0% APR for 12 months is also available. Plus, it comes with a $30 coupon that you can use towards the new OnePlus Buds 3, shaving them down to $69.
The OnePlus 12R comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 8 / 16 GB of RAM, 128 / 256 GB of storage. It has a 6.78" AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate (yup, even at $499.99) and a huge 5,500 mAh battery that supports the fast charging SuperVOOC 80 W charger (which also comes in the box). It may not have the new Sony LYT sensor like its bigger sibling, but the OnePlus 12R still has a 50 MP Sony IMX890 under its main camera lens, and a 16 MP selfie cam.
OnePlus promises three generations of Android OS updates and a full four years of security updates, so that's quite a bit of headroom — and quite the bargain if you pre-order today!
To recap:
- Trade-in ANY phone, ANY condition, get $100 off OnePlus 12R
- Trade-in eligible device for up to $450 off
- OnePlus 12R 256 GB - 10% off Student discount available
- OnePlus 12R 256 GB - 0% APR financing for 12 months
- $30 coupon towards OnePlus Buds 3
