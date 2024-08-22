Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

OnePlus 12 OS update is on the way with improvements in user experience and security

Earlier this year, OnePlus dropped its latest flagship phone, the OnePlus 12, which quickly earned a spot among the best Android phones. However, to keep it at the top, regular software updates are key, and the Chinese tech company is now rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 12.

OnePlus 12 update enhances face scanning, boosts security, and adds more features


The new update, OxygenOS 14.0.0.840, is currently rolling out to users in India, with a wider release to other markets coming soon. Along with several bug fixes and new features, this update also includes the August 2024 Android security patch.

For starters, the update introduces a switch that lets you show or hide media playback info in the status bar. It also enhances the user experience when taking scrolling screenshots. How? Notifications and Live Alerts won’t pop up, and floating windows will stay hidden while you are capturing those scrolling screenshots.

On top of that, the update enhances the face verification feature for better security. Besides the fixes in the official changelog, users are also saying that it has tackled the freezing issue with the Gmail app and helped with some battery drain problems that a few folks were facing.

Remember, just because the rollout has begun doesn’t mean the update will hit your device immediately. You might have to hang tight for a bit. If you are eager to see if it is available, you can manually check by doing this:

  1. Head to Settings
  2. Tap on About Device
  3. Select OxygenOS

Video Thumbnail
OnePlus 12 is still fresh on the scene, but whispers about the next generation are already making the rounds. | Video credit – OnePlus

Meanwhile, chatter about the next-gen OnePlus 13 is already heating up, which makes sense since it’s expected to be announced in early December 2024. The new flagship might come with a larger battery, possibly 6,100mAh or 6,200mAh, compared to the current model’s still-impressive 5,400mAh. There’s also buzz that the OnePlus 13 could feature enhanced water resistance, possibly rated IP68 or IP69.

Other rumors about the next flagship phone include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip (set to be announced in October), a 2K 6.8-inch display, and likely 50W wireless charging support, similar to what you get with the OnePlus 12.
