New OnePlus 12 leak indicates a spectacularly bright display
OnePlus is getting ready for the unveiling of its first foldable phone in collab with Oppo. Meanwhile, leakers don't stop digging for info on another highly-anticipated OnePlus phone, the flagship OnePlus 12. Leaks so far have painted a very exciting picture for this device, and now Android Headlines reports even more exciting news.
That's higher than the newly announced Pixel 8, which caps at 2,400 nits. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro goes around up to 2,000 in outdoor use. So, the OnePlus 12 is going to be a very, very bright phone.
Apart from the display info, the leaker also shares some other details about the upcoming device. The OnePlus 12 is said to come with up to 24GB of RAM, which is pretty spectacular and arguably somewhat unnecessary (16 gigs is plenty for a phone, even for heavy multitaskers). Nonetheless, there will reportedly be a version with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Base models with 8GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB are also expected though.
OnePlus 12 display leak: that bright, bright display
The leak comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The leaker claims that OnePlus is going to use a bigger and brighter display panel for the OnePlus 12. According to the leaker, the peak brightness of the display will reach 2,600 nits.
The display is said to be a 6.82-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, something that was pretty expected. The display is rumored to be slightly larger than the one on the predecessor, the OnePlus 11 (which is a 6.7-inch display).
The leaker also mentions the phone will rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is not surprising given the fact that this is a flagship phone and OnePlus flagships always rock the latest and greatest chip.
