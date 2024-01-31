OnePlus 12 gets Hasselblad Master mode with the champ’s first update

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The super fresh OnePlus 12 (finally launched on US soil on January 23) is getting refreshed via its first update, Android Authority reports.

The 6.48GB update from OnePlus is dubbed Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 (EX01).

This update brings the Hasselblad Master mode to the camera app, replacing the Pro mode. Thanks to the Hasselblad mode, one can set saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette before taking the photo. You can still access manual camera controls within the Hasselblad Master mode or leave it on auto.

Here is the official changelog for the update:

System:
  • ProXDR is now available for Google’s Photos app.
  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock.
Communication:
  • Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
Camera:
  • Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.

Hasselblad is renowned for its exceptional quality and precision in medium format cameras, often used by professional photographers. The brand has a storied history, including its cameras being used during the Apollo moon missions, capturing iconic images. In recent years, Hasselblad has expanded its influence by partnering with smartphone manufacturers to enhance mobile photography.

