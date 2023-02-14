Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
OnePlus 11’s first update is all about improvements

Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
Samsung is not the only company that often rolls out updates before its flagships hit the shelves. OnePlus has been doing it for years too, so we aren’t surprised to hear that the OnePlus 11 is getting the same treatment.

First introduced in China early last month, the OnePlus 11 is going to be available in the US from February 16. This means that there’s still time to pre-order the flagship and take advantage of the deals offered by OnePlus and various US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. We’re still in the process of testing the phone, but feel free to read our OnePlus 11 preview if you want to learn more.

If you plan to buy one or already did, you’ll want to know that OnePlus has already prepared an update for its upcoming flagship. The folks at XDA Developers report that a new update for OnePlus 11 is now rolling out, although not many customers received their units yet.

Along with the January 2023 security patch, the update includes several important improvements and a couple of fixes. Read below for the full changelog, even if you don’t have your OnePlus 11 device yet:

System
  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves automatic adjustment of screen brightness in dark environments.
  • Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings panel occasionally cannot be pulled down.
  • Integrates the January 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Communication
  • Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connection.
  • Improves the connection stability of Bluetooth and wired earphones.

Apps
  • Fixes an issue where photos cannot be shared in WhatsApp when it is opened in a floating window.

Tagged as OxygenOS 13.0.0 A.07, the update seems to have a major issue that prevents the phone from booting, so it’s probably better to avoid installing it if you already received your OnePlus 11. That being said, even if OnePlus replaces the update with a new one, the changelog should remain the same.
