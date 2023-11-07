Scoop up the remarkable OnePlus 10T with up to a whopping $230 discount while you can

OnePlus 10T 256GB + 16GB: Save $211! Grab the amazing OnePlus 10T with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM from Amazon and save $211. The phone has amazing performance, great cameras, and super-fast charging. $211 off (30%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 128GB + 8GB: Now $230 OFF at OnePlus! Get the amazing OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM from OnePlus and save $230. You can also score a free case or screen protector as a gift. The phone has amazing performance, great cameras, and super-fast charging. $230 off (35%) Gift $419 99 $649 99 Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T may be an older model, but it still packs a punch. Its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset gives it a lot of firepower, allowing it to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without even breaking a sweat.In addition to its top-tier performance, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP shooter for selfies that can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps and in 1080p at 30fps, respectively. On top of that, the photos taken by the phone also look incredible and will definitely rock those hearts on Insta.As for battery life, the OnePlus 10T boasts a 4,800mAh battery, capable of lasting you a whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, there is a crazy fast 125W wired charging on board, and you are even getting a 125W charging brick inside the box.The OnePlus 10T is a truly remarkable phone. A phone that can now be yours for way, way less than usual. Therefore, our advice is to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now while you still can grab a brand-new OnePlus 10T at so heavily discounted price.