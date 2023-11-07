Scoop up the remarkable OnePlus 10T with up to a whopping $230 discount while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why opt for a mid-ranger when you can grab a brand-new top-tier OnePlus 10T for around the same price as a mid-range phone from Amazon? That's right! At the moment, the OnePlus 10T with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space is discounted by 30% at the retailer, which means it can now be yours for $211 off its price.
The OnePlus 10T may be an older model, but it still packs a punch. Its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset gives it a lot of firepower, allowing it to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 at their highest graphical settings without even breaking a sweat.
As for battery life, the OnePlus 10T boasts a 4,800mAh battery, capable of lasting you a whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, there is a crazy fast 125W wired charging on board, and you are even getting a 125W charging brick inside the box.
The OnePlus 10T is a truly remarkable phone. A phone that can now be yours for way, way less than usual. Therefore, our advice is to act fast and pull the trigger on this deal right now while you still can grab a brand-new OnePlus 10T at so heavily discounted price.
In case you don't need 16GB of RAM and want to spend even less, you can go for the 128GB version of the OnePlus 10T, which is currently $230 off its regular $649.99 price at OnePlus itself and can be yours for $419.99. You will also receive a screen protector or a case as a gift.
In addition to its top-tier performance, the OnePlus 10T comes with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP shooter for selfies that can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps and in 1080p at 30fps, respectively. On top of that, the photos taken by the phone also look incredible and will definitely rock those hearts on Insta.
